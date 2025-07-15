ETV Bharat / bharat

Lucknow Court Grants Bail To Congress MP Rahul Gandhi In Defamation Case

The court had previously issued a summons for Gandhi's appearance. He had filed a petition against this summons but it was dismissed last Thursday.

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi arrives at the MP-MLA Court to appear in a defamation case related to his alleged controversial remarks against the Indian Army, in Lucknow
Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi arrives at the MP-MLA Court to appear in a defamation case related to his alleged controversial remarks against the Indian Army, in Lucknow (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 15, 2025 at 5:23 PM IST

Lucknow: The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress Member of Parliament, Rahul Gandhi, was granted bail by a Lucknow MP/MLA court on Tuesday after he appeared in the court related to a defamation case. The court ordered him to submit two sureties of Rs 20,000 each.

The case stems from alleged defamatory statements he made about the Indian Army during the 2022 Bharat Jodo Yatra. He is accused of saying, "People will ask about the Bharat Jodo Yatra, but they won't ask once about our soldiers being beaten by Chinese soldiers," referring to border tensions between India and China.

Gandhi arrived in Lucknow on Tuesday morning. The court hearing commenced after 2 PM.

The court had previously issued a summons for Gandhi's appearance. He had filed a petition against this summons in the Allahabad High Court, but it was dismissed last Thursday. Gandhi had not appeared for the previous five hearings, leading the plaintiff to request a non-bailable warrant.

After his court appearance, Rahul Gandhi is expected to meet with the family of Shubhanshu Shukla, who is returning from a space journey. He will also visit Radha Gram in the Thakurganj area to meet the family of Suresh Lodhi, who died after falling into a drain, and offer his condolences.

Upon his arrival at the airport, Rahul Gandhi was welcomed by several Congress leaders, including Congress co-in-charge Avinash Pandey, State President Ajay Rai, Barabanki MP Tanuj Punia, Sitapur MP Rakesh Verma, Rajya Sabha member Pramod Tiwari, MLA Aradhana Mishra Mona, former MP PL Punia, and former minister Naseemuddin Siddiqui.

