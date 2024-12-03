ETV Bharat / bharat

Lucknow Girl Bleeds After Biting Cream Roll, Parents Find Iron Rod Inside

Lucknow: A seven-year-old girl started bleeding profusely from her mouth after biting an iron rod inside an ice cream she was enjoying at her apartment under the Hazratganj Police jurisdiction here. Following a complaint by her father, a case has been registered.

On November 21, the father, advocate Krantiveer Singh bought four cream rolls from a bakery in Patrakarpuram of Gomtinagar. When his daughter started eating it, she suddenly started bleeding from the mouth. Upon checking, her parents found an iron rod inside the roll.

Gomtinagar Police Station inspector Rajesh Kumar Tripathi said on the father's complaint, an investigation into the matter has been launched. The victim's father gave the cream roll containing iron rods to the police as evidence along with his complaint. The owner of the bakery has been summoned by issuing a notice. If found guilty during the investigation, appropriate action will be taken against the owner. Presently, complete information regarding this incident is being collected.

In times of adulteration of food, the current incident has gone a level up and raised several questions on food safety.