Lucknow Girl Bleeds After Biting Cream Roll, Parents Find Iron Rod Inside

The girl's father, an advocate, filed a complaint against the owner of the bakery from which the food item was purchased. Police registered a case.

The iron rod inside the cream roll
The iron rod inside the cream roll
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 23 minutes ago

Lucknow: A seven-year-old girl started bleeding profusely from her mouth after biting an iron rod inside an ice cream she was enjoying at her apartment under the Hazratganj Police jurisdiction here. Following a complaint by her father, a case has been registered.

On November 21, the father, advocate Krantiveer Singh bought four cream rolls from a bakery in Patrakarpuram of Gomtinagar. When his daughter started eating it, she suddenly started bleeding from the mouth. Upon checking, her parents found an iron rod inside the roll.

Gomtinagar Police Station inspector Rajesh Kumar Tripathi said on the father's complaint, an investigation into the matter has been launched. The victim's father gave the cream roll containing iron rods to the police as evidence along with his complaint. The owner of the bakery has been summoned by issuing a notice. If found guilty during the investigation, appropriate action will be taken against the owner. Presently, complete information regarding this incident is being collected.

In times of adulteration of food, the current incident has gone a level up and raised several questions on food safety.

In a related development, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has included packaged drinking and mineral water under the “High-Risk Food Category” segment and subjected it to mandatory inspection and third-party audit norms.

The reclassification is designed to strengthen consumer protection and maintain rigorous quality control in the packaged water industry. The decision follows a government order issued in October to do away with the mandatory condition to obtain certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for the packaged drinking and mineral water industry.

“As a consequence of the omission of the mandatory Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification for certain products, it has been decided that ‘Packaged Drinking Water and Mineral Water’ will be treated under ‘High-Risk Food Categories. It is to be noted that other food products for which BIS certification was mandatory are already identified as high-risk categories under FSSAI’s risk-based inspection scheduling policy,” the FSSAI order in possession of ETV Bharat said.

