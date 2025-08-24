Lucknow Gears Up For Warm Welcome As Shubhanshu Shukla Returns To Hometown On Monday

Lucknow: The capital city of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow, is busy preparing to welcome its proud son, Shubhanshu Shukla, who made his country proud by becoming the first Indian to reach the International Space Station.

New roads are being constructed, and old roads repaired as Shubhanshu is set to reach his hometown on Monday. Since the astronaut will not be able to go to his home due to security reasons, his family will travel to the Chief Minister’s residence to meet him, after a wait of one and a half years. The astronaut has been in the US training for the Axiom-4 mission to the ISS over the past year.

Lucknow set to welcome Shubhanshu Shukla (ETV Bharat)

Suchi Mishra, Shubhanshu's sister, is eagerly waiting to feed her brother his favourite homemade dish. “I wanted my brother to come home and eat homemade food, but it is not possible due to security reasons. The next time he comes, he will definitely come home,” the proud sister said.

Suchi said that Shubhanshu is a simple person and always follows the mantra of 'simple food, high thinking'. “I will try to feed him homemade dal-rice during the meeting. This is his favourite food”. She said that everyone in the neighbourhood is desperate to get a glimpse of her brother. People are constantly calling to know how to meet the astronaut, even if it is for a minute.

Shubhanshu’s sister added that her brother’s work has made the entire country proud.” We are proud that someone from our neighbourhood reached space. Now I want the children from this area to also get inspired and make their dreams come true by working hard,” she said.

Santosh Gupta, a resident from Shubhanshu’s hometown, said the moment is like winning the Cricket World Cup for them. “We feel as if the entire neighbourhood is writing history. Lucknow is now getting a new identity in the country,” he said. Himanshu Vajpayee, who also lives there, said that efforts are being made to beautify the entire area by working hard day and night.

Born on 10th October 1985 in Lucknow, Shubhanshu is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy. He was appointed to the Indian Air Force on 17 June 2006. He is a fighter combat leader and trial pilot with more than 2000 hours of flying experience.

Shubhanshu Shukla received a warm welcome at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on August 17 as he returned to India after his historic visit to the International Space Station. He also met President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.