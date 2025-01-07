ETV Bharat / bharat

Lucknow: Cong Leader Lodges Police Complaint Over Bidhuri's Remarks On Priyanka Gandhi

Lucknow: A group of women Congress workers led by a corporator approached the police here on Monday and demanded that an FIR should be lodged against BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri for his derogatory remarks against Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Bidhuri's remarks ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections have sparked widespread backlash with the Congress alleging his statement reflected anti-women sentiment of the BJP. Bidhuri on Sunday drew flak for his remarks that he will make roads in Kalkaji which will be like "Priyanka Gandhi's cheeks".

Bidhuri, the former Lok Sabha MP from South Delhi, is the saffron party's candidate from the Kalkaji seat for the Delhi Assembly polls. Congress leader Mamta Chaudhary, representing Malviya Nagar Ward 21 in the Lucknow Municipal Corporation, has submitted a written complaint, demanding legal action against Bidhuri.

Chaudhary's letter to the officer-in-charge of Bazar Khala Police Station states that Bidhuri's remarks were disrespectful and defamatory to Priyanka Gandhi, a public figure.