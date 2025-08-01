Lt Gen Pushpendra Singh Takes Charge As New Vice Chief Of Army Staff

New Delhi: Lt Gen Pushpendra Singh, having an illustrious career spanning more than 35 years, including serving in India's key military operations, on Friday took charge as the new Vice Chief of the Army Staff. The general officer was commissioned into the 4th Battalion, the Parachute Regiment (Special Forces) in December 1987.

During his illustrious career spanning 38 years, he has held various command and staff appointments. He commanded a Special Forces Unit in the Kashmir Valley and along the Line of Control, the Defence Ministry said. The general officer later commanded an infantry brigade and a mountain division in 'Operation Snow Leopard' along the Line of Actual Control, it said in a statement.

He has served in 'Operation Pawan', 'Operation Meghdoot', 'Operation Orchid' and has had multiple tenures in 'Operation Rakshak', officials said.

"Lieutenant General Pushpendra Singh assumed the appointment of Vice Chief of the Army Staff, #VCOAS of the #IndianArmy today. In a solemn ceremony, he along with #VeerNaris and family members of the bravehearts who fought under his command during a daring counter-terror operation in OP PAWAN in Sri Lanka on 22 July 1989, laid wreath and paid homage at the National war Memorial, #NewDelhi," the Army said in a post on X.

"#VCOAS, then a young 2nd Lieutenant led a 13-member Quick Reaction Team that was fired en route from Iranamadu to Kilinochchi. Displaying exemplary leadership, he spearheaded a counter-assault that neutralised four LTTE terrorists and injured several others, despite the loss of five valiant soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice," it said.

The Army also shared some photographs of the wreath-laying ceremony at the National war Memorial and Guard of Honour accorded to him at the lawns of the South Block. Prior to being appointed the Vice Chief of the Army Staff, the general officer was tenanting the appointment of Director General Operational Logistics & Strategic Movement at Army Headquarters, the ministry said.

Lt Gen Singh is an alumnus of Lucknow's La Martiniere College, the Lucknow University and the prestigious Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. He has also served as the General Officer Commanding of a Corps headquartered in Himachal Pradesh and responsible for sensitive Jammu, Samba and Pathankot areas. The general officer has insightful knowledge and deep understanding of operational dynamics on both western and northern borders, the ministry said.

He has attended the prestigious Staff Course at Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington, Higher Defence Management Course at CDM, Secunderabad, and Advance Professional Programme in Public Administration at the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) in New Delhi, it said.

Lt Gen Singh holds a master's in management studies from the Osmania University and a master's in philosophy from the Panjab University. For his distinguished service to the nation, he has been awarded Ati Vishist Seva Medal and Bar to Sena Medal.

He succeeds Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani, who superannuated on July 31 marking the conclusion of an illustrious military career spanning thirty-nine years.

"The Indian Army extends its heartfelt appreciation for his exemplary service spanning nearly four decades and extends its best wishes for continued success and distinguished accomplishments in all his future endeavours," the ministry said on Thursday.

