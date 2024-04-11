Lok Sabha Election 2024: In Rishikesh, PM Modi Invokes Uri, Balakot to Target Congress

Rishikesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed a rally in Uttarakhand on Thursday, launched a scathing attack on Congress, which he said, undermined the interest of the country.

Coming down heavily on Congress, the PM cited that during the grand old party's regime, the soldiers did not even get bulletproof jackets. They had no arrangements to protect themselves from enemy bullets.

Modi said that his government ensured bulletproof jackets for its soldiers to save their lives. "Everything from modern rifles to fighter planes and aircraft carriers are being made in our country because of our government's initiative only," he said.

Referring to the Uri surgical strike and Balakot air strike, PM Modi said during over a decade's rule of the BJP government at the Centre, terrorism has been tackled well. Earlier, terrorism flourished in India due to the poor governance of the Congress.

"On the contrary, today there is a strong government in the country. Our Tricolour becomes a guarantee of security even in the war zone," Pm Modi added.

However, the voting for the upcoming elections will commence on April 19, which will be conducted in seven phases, and the results are slated for June 4. In the Uttarakhand election, the state has five Lok Sabha seats, and the state will go to the polls in a single phase on April 19.