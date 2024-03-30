LS Polls: NCP (SP) Declares Five Candidates, Retains Supriya Sule in Baramati

By PTI

Published : 16 hours ago

he NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) on Saturday declared its first list of five candidates for Lok Sabha elections from Maharashtra, retaining Supriya Sule from Baramati, and fielding Nilesh Lanke, who switched sides from the Ajit Pawar camp, in Ahmednagar constituency.

Mumbai: The NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) on Saturday declared its first list of five candidates for Lok Sabha elections from Maharashtra, retaining Supriya Sule from Baramati, and fielding Nilesh Lanke, who switched sides from the Ajit Pawar camp, in Ahmednagar constituency. "Supriya Sule and Amol Kolhe have been retained from Baramati and Shirur constituencies, respectively," said state unit NCP (SP) chief Jayant Patil while declaring the list.

Bhaskar Bhagre has been nominated from Dindori seat in Nashik district and former Congress MLA Amar Kale from Wardha. Bhagre will square off against Union minister and sitting BJP MP Bharati Pawar in Dindori (ST) seat. Lanke, the sitting MLA from Parner, will face off against BJP MP Sujay Vikhe Patil from the Ahmednagar constituency.

NCP (SP), part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), also comprising Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress, will contest 10 seats in Maharashtra, which sends 48 members to Lok Sabha.

