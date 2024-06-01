ETV Bharat / bharat

LS Polls: Counting of Votes From 8 AM on June 4, Says EC

By PTI

The EC said that the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections and state assemblies of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha and the assembly by-polls will commence at 8 AM on June 4.

New Delhi: The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections and state assemblies of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha and the assembly by-polls will commence at 8 AM on June 4, the Election Commission said on Saturday. The counting of votes for the assembly polls in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh will start from 6 AM on Sunday, it said.

The counting of votes for the assembly polls in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh was advanced from June 4 to June 2 as the term of the two assemblies are ending on June 2 and a new House has to be constituted by that day. In a statement on Saturday, the Election Commission also shared a set of latest instructions issued by it on counting arrangements, counting procedure and storage of EVMs and paper trail machines.

According to one of the instructions, as per Rule 54A of the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961, the counting of postal ballot papers will be started first at the returning officer's table. The local display of the trends and results by the chief electoral officers of states, returning officers and district election officers will also be done through digital display panels.

