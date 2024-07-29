ETV Bharat / bharat

LS Face-Off: Agnipath Scheme Sparks Heated Debate Between Rahul Gandhi And Rajnath Singh

By IANS

Published : Jul 29, 2024, 6:22 PM IST

Updated : Jul 29, 2024, 9:07 PM IST

On the sixth day of Parliament session, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi faced off in a debate on the Agnipath scheme, which is based on the recruitment of youths aged between 17 and 21 in the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

New Delhi: A heated debate unfolded in the Lok Sabha on Monday when Defence Minister Rajnath Singh charged Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi with disseminating misinformation and misleading the public on the Agnipath scheme for recruitment of Agniveers into the armed forces.

A heated debate ensued in the Lok Sabha on Monday when Defence Minister Rajnath Singh charged Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi with disseminating misinformation on the Agnipath scheme (ETV Bharat)

The Defence Minister also expressed his readiness to address and discuss the issue in the House. In his speech on the Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Rahul Gandhi claimed that the Agnipath scheme has ensnared the country’s soldiers in a problematic situation. He pointed out the absence of pension provisions for Agniveers in the Budget, and accused the government of being ‘anti-youth and anti-farmer’, leveling several serious charges.

Following Rahul Gandhi’s remarks, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh got up in the Lok Sabha to address the allegations. Singh contended that Rahul Gandhi propagated several misconceptions about the Budget, which Finance Minister Sitharaman would clarify in her upcoming speech. Singh also accused Rahul Gandhi of misleading the public regarding the Agnipath scheme and offered to make a statement on the matter whenever the Speaker allowed.

Rahul Gandhi, in response, reaffirmed his position on the Agnipath scheme and contested Rajnath Singh’s claims. Speaker Om Birla, meanwhile, noted that Rajnath Singh had merely indicated the government's readiness to discuss the Agnipath scheme. On July 1, a similar heated exchange unfolded in the Lok Sabha between Rahul Gandhi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Rahul Gandhi had then raised concerns by saying, “One Agniveer lost his life in a landmine blast, but he is not recognised as a ‘martyr'. I consider him a martyr, but the Government of India does not. PM Modi does not call him a martyr -- he refers to him as an Agniveer. His family will not receive pension or compensation. The Agnipath scheme treats them as expendable, like a labourer.”

In response, Rajnath Singh criticised Rahul Gandhi for allegedly misleading the House. Singh also clarified that the families of Agniveers who die in the line of duty receive financial assistance of Rs 1 crore. “He (Rahul Gandhi) should not mislead the House with incorrect statements. Financial aid of Rs 1 crore is provided to the family of an Agniveer who sacrifices his life while defending our borders or during wartime,” Rajnath Singh had asserted.

