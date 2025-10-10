LPG Tanker Truck Owners Launch Indefinite Strike, Cylinder Shortage Looms In 5 States
The strike is likely to impact several southern states including Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Telangana.
Namakkal: The LPG tanker truck owners launched an indefinite strike from midnight of October 9, protesting the new rental agreement terms and calling for their demands to be met at the earliest.
The Southern Region LPG Tanker Truck Owners Association, headquartered in Tamil Nadu's Namakkal, has about 5,514 LPG tanker truck owners from the states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Puducherry and Kerala as members.
Notably, oil companies issued new rental agreement terms for 2025-2030, which had various restrictions, one of which limits participation to only 3,879 trucks, reducing the number of eligible trucks. The same triggered concerns among tanker truck owners who have urged oil companies to relax the new regulations so that all trucks could join the contract.
Since negotiators failed to reach an agreement, the LPG Tanker Truck Owners Association called an emergency general meeting in Namakkal on Thursday. At the meeting, All India Motor Transport President Shanmugappa announced that LPG tanker truck drivers will start their strike at midnight on October 9 and halt operations until leaders address their demands.
He announced that, due to the strike, trucks carrying cooking gas to five states including Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, and Telangana, will not be loaded and will be parked at various places. Only trucks already loaded will be taken to the bottling plant by workers, he added.
While the strike by cooking gas trucks may not cause a shortage of cylinders for a week, but if it continues, there is a fear of a cylinder shortage in the southern states.
To avoid these problems, LPG tanker truck owners have urged gas companies to hold talks soon. Previously, the association had called off a similar protest after it reached a solution during talks on April 30..
