Low Quality Tea from Foreign Countries Flooding Indian Markets: Assam Growers Warn Government

Guwahati: Assam's small tea growers while celebrating International Tea Day on Tuesday called for Government support in getting a fair deal for the struggle they had been undergoing in keeping the industry alive.

The tea growers complained that the Indian market is filled with low-quality tea from countries like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Vietnam, Indonesia, Kenya, Malaysia, Uganda, and Tanzania.

As a result, our Assam and Indian tea is deprived of a fair price. The Government of India must prevent the entry of poor-quality tea from Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, Kenya, etc., into the Indian markets, said Lakhi Bharali who had a long association with the industry.

He further stated, "While there are approximately 1.4 lakh small tea growers in Assam, there are about 500 bought leaf factories. Our small tea growers supply 52 percent of the tea leaves to these factories, while tea estates of various companies produce the remaining 48 percent."



Referring to the use of pesticides and fertilizers, Lakhi Bharali said, "we are trying to supply tea that has not been produced using chemical fertilizers. However, if everyone is forced to produce organic tea, our small-scale factories will be affected,” he said.



A recent report from the Union Ministry of Commerce & Industry defines a small tea grower as one who owns a tea garden of 10-12 hectares. Data from the Tea Board of India, as of March 31, 2024, shows a total of 247,887 small tea growers nationwide, contributing 53.42% to India's total tea production. Of these, Assam accounts for 133,626 small tea growers, who contribute 47.25% to the state's total tea output.

Lakhi Bharali pointed out that a small tea grower can produce tea worth Rs 30,000-40,000 annually from one bigha of land. He has 40-year experience as a small tea farmer from Biswanath Chariali, He shared his experience with ETV Bharat.

Rajiv Kardang, another small tea grower from Gomiri in Biswanath district, claimed that during the COVID-19 pandemic, many people, especially those who consumed tea, got relief from the virus.



Rajiv Kardang feels that tea has anti-inflammatory properties and provides energy. A cup of milky tea can provide significant relief from headaches or stress.

Highlighting the problems faced by small tea growers in the state, Rajiv Kardang from Gomiri stated, "we supply tea leaves ('eti koli duti paat' - one bud two leaves) to the factories, but we are not getting the fair price we deserve in return. We appeal to the government to ensure us with a suitable price."



He added, "If the government could supply us with subsidized fertilizers and give healthy margins we could double our tea production.

International Tea Day:

May 21st is observed worldwide as International Tea Day. This day holds immense importance for tea industry as it is the second most consumed beverage globally. For many, tea is an inseparable part of life. Beyond consumers, a multitude of individuals are involved in the entire process, from tea farmers to its marketing. Hence, this Tea Day carries significant weight for all involved, the tea growers said.



The first International Tea Day was observed in New Delhi in 2005. However, in 2015, the government of India proposed to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) to expand International Tea Day worldwide.



The United Nations officially designated May 21st as International Tea Day primarily because in most tea-producing countries, the tea production season commences from May.