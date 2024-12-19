Severe Low Pressure In Bay Of Bengal, Heavy Rain Forecast For Andhra Pradesh And Tamil Nadu

Visakhapatnam: A low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal which intensified into a severe low-pressure zone on Wednesday, is moving northwest. It is expected to approach the northern Tamil Nadu and southern Andhra Pradesh coasts within 24 hours before progressing along the coastline. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the system is likely to bring heavy rainfall to Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu until Friday.

Rainfall Forecast

Thursday: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle and Kakinada districts. Heavy rainfall is also likely in Srikakulam, Alluri Seetharama Raju, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema, Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore and Tirupati districts.

Friday: Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, and Vizianagaram districts are likely to experience heavy rains, with light to moderate rains expected in other areas. The Visakhapatnam Meteorological Center has warned of strong coastal winds reaching up to 55 km/h. Fishermen are advised to avoid venturing into the sea until Sunday due to rough conditions.

Current Weather Conditions

Light to moderate rains lashed several districts, including Tirupati, Bapatla, Eluru, Anakapalle, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam, on Wednesday. The sea remains rough in many districts, further emphasizing the need for caution in coastal areas.

Climate Change Impact

Meteorologist Acharya Bhanukumar said the weather patterns are shifting due to climate change. Traditionally, low-pressure systems forming in November and December would make landfall near Tamil Nadu but recent trends indicate deviations, with systems crossing the Andhra Pradesh coast and vice versa.Adding to this, a European weather model predicts the formation of another low-pressure area near the Andaman Islands by the end of this month.

Successive low pressures in the Bay of Bengal

A series of low pressures are shaking the Bay of Bengal. Usually, low pressures form in the sea when monsoon is strong. Experts say that this year, the southwest and northeast monsoons were strong. This is the reason more low pressures have formed. After the formation of low pressure, if the sea and land temperatures are favorable, it turns into a trough and then into a cyclone. In just a month, Dana and Fengal cyclones formed in the Bay of Bengal. Around six low pressures have formed from October till December 1. But due to the change in weather conditions, experts say cyclones and storms will make landfall in the coastal region in October to November, and will cross the coast near Tamil Nadu in November-December.