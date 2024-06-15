Low Intensity Earthquake Tremors Felt in Haryana's Jhajjar

Jhajjar (Haryana) : Earthquake tremors were felt in Jhajjar, Haryana. As soon as the earthquake tremors were felt, people were seen running out of their houses at many places. According to the National Center for Seismology, the intensity of the Jhajjar earthquake was measured at 2.3 on the Richter scale.

The epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of 5 kilometers. At present, there is no estimate of any kind of damage due to the earthquake. Also, there is no news of any casualties. Earlier at 8.15 am today, earthquake tremors were also felt in Thrissur, Kerala, after which earthquake is reported from Jhajjar, Haryana.

Continuous earthquake tremors: Let us tell you that this is not the first time that people in Haryana have felt earthquake tremors. In the last one year, the land of Haryana has shaken due to earthquake about 7 times. This year on 11 January 2024, earthquake tremors were felt in Haryana including Delhi NCR due to the earthquake in Afghanistan. At the same time, on 26 November 2023, at 4 am, the earth shook in Haryana and the epicenter of the earthquake was Sonipat. At that time, the intensity of the earthquake was measured 3.0 on the Richter scale.

Why does an earthquake occur? Let us tell you that the surface of the earth is made up of tectonic plates. When these plates collide with each other, the energy from beneath the earth finds a way to come out and due to this the earth shakes and people feel the tremors. If the intensity of the earthquake is more than 6 on the Richter scale, then the earthquake can cause a lot of damage.