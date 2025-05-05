ETV Bharat / bharat

Lover Stabs Boyfriend To Death In Dehradun; Case Lodged

On April 26, the duo had a verbal spat over something during which Radhika brought a vegetable knife out and stabbed Ajay in the chest.

Dehradun: In a horrific incident, a girl has been accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death in Dehradun of Uttarakhand. Police said the lovers were in a live-in relationship and their wedding date was also finalised.

On Sunday, Devendra Pal Singh Rawal, the father of the victim, filed a complaint with the police stating that his 27-year-old son, Ajay, was in a relationship with Radhika and the duo was living in the Nehru Gram area of Dehradun for a year. Their wedding was fixed for October. On April 26, the duo had a verbal spat over an issue during which Radhika brought a vegetable knife out and stabbed Ajay in the chest, leaving him grievously injured. He was rushed to a private hospital in the city, where he died on April 27.

"For the last four months, both were living on rent in Siddh Vihar of Nehru Gram in Dehradun. I knew about their relationship, and both families accepted that. Their engagement was fixed on June 7, and the marriage was on October 2. But everything turned topsy-turvy with the death of my son," Rawal said.

Pradeep Negi, the in-charge of Raipur Police Station, said, "On the complaint of the father of the victim, we have registered a case of unintentional murder against Radhika. The matter is being investigated from all angles."

