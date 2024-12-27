'Lost Mentor': Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute To Manmohan Singh, Other Congress Leaders Join

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in a heartfelt message on X, remembered former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who died on Thursday, terming the deceased leader as a mentor and guide. Rahul also wrote he has lost his mentor and guide in Singh.

"Manmohan Singh Ji led India with immense wisdom and integrity. I have lost a mentor and guide. Millions of us who admired him will remember him with the utmost pride. His humility and deep understanding of economics inspired the nation. My heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Kaur and the family," Gandhi wrote.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge described Singh as a “visionary statesman” and a “humble soul,” highlighting his transformative impact on India. “With the passing of the former Prime Minister, India has lost a leader of unimpeachable integrity and an economist of unparalleled stature. His economic liberalisation policies and rights-based welfare paradigm lifted millions out of poverty and created India’s middle class,” Kharge said in a post on X.

Kharge, who served under Singh in various ministerial roles, said he was proud to have worked with the former Prime Minister. “A man of action rather than words, his immense contribution to nation-building will forever be etched in the annals of Indian history,” he added. He offered his condolences to Singh’s family, friends, and admirers, praising his enduring legacy of growth, inclusivity, and welfare policies.

Wayanad Congress MP, Priyanka Gandhi, said that a few people in politics would inspire the kind of respect that Singh did. Taking to X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "His honesty will always be an inspiration for us, and he will forever stand tall among those who truly love this country as someone who remained steadfast in his commitment to serve the nation despite being subjected to unfair and deeply personal attacks by his opponents. He was genuinely egalitarian, wise, strong-willed and courageous until the end. A uniquely dignified and gentle man in the rough world of politics."

Another Veteran Congress leader, Shashi Tharoor, stated that the party has cancelled all the programmes and the leaders are rushing back to Delhi. He said, "It's very tragic. He was a great prime minister who served the nation. We are cancelling all our programmes and rushing back to Delhi. I remember him as a wonderful man, a good leader, a compassionate individual, a great visionary."