ETV Bharat / bharat

More Important To Find Out Reasons For Aircraft Losses: CDS Gen Chauhan On Losses During Op Sindoor

FILE- Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan being briefed at the Air Force Station Naliya, in Kutch. ( ANI )

Singapore: Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan on Saturday acknowledged losses of aircraft in recent hostilities with Pakistan but dismissed as "absolutely incorrect" Islamabad's claim of downing six Indian jets.

Chauhan, in an interview to Bloomberg TV, asserted it is more important to find out why the aircraft were lost so that the Indian military could improve tactics and hit back again.

"I think what is important is not the jet being downed but why they were being downed," he said.

Gen Chauhan was asked whether India lost combat jets during the four-day military clashes with Pakistan earlier this month.

The good part is that we were able to understand the tactical mistakes which we made; remedied, rectified and then implemented it again after two days. We flew all our jets again targeting at long range," he said.