More Important To Find Out Reasons For Aircraft Losses: CDS Gen Chauhan On Losses During Op Sindoor

Gen. Anil Chauhan said the jets being downed is, but why downed is important, during a media interview on the sidelines of Shangri La Dialogue.

FILE- Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan being briefed at the Air Force Station Naliya, in Kutch.
FILE- Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan being briefed at the Air Force Station Naliya, in Kutch. (ANI)
PTI

Published : May 31, 2025 at 3:43 PM IST

Singapore: Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan on Saturday acknowledged losses of aircraft in recent hostilities with Pakistan but dismissed as "absolutely incorrect" Islamabad's claim of downing six Indian jets.

Chauhan, in an interview to Bloomberg TV, asserted it is more important to find out why the aircraft were lost so that the Indian military could improve tactics and hit back again.

"I think what is important is not the jet being downed but why they were being downed," he said.

Gen Chauhan was asked whether India lost combat jets during the four-day military clashes with Pakistan earlier this month.

The good part is that we were able to understand the tactical mistakes which we made; remedied, rectified and then implemented it again after two days. We flew all our jets again targeting at long range," he said.

"Absolutely incorrect," Gen Chauhan said when asked about Pakistan's claim of shooting down six Indian jets during Operation Sindoor.

Previously, Indian Air Force's Director General of Air Operations, Air Marshall AK Bharti, acknowledged that “losses are a part of combat” and said all IAF pilots returned home safely.

Air Marshall Bharti made the remarks at a media briefing on May 11 when asked about Indi'a aircraft losses during Operation Sindoor.

Gen Chauhan is in Singapore to participate in the Shangri-La Dialogue.

