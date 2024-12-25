Losar Festivities Bring Ladakh To Life With Culture, Unity, And Celebration

Leh, Ladakh: The celebration of Ladakhi Losar, marking the New Year in the Tibetan calendar, commenced today with great enthusiasm across Ladakh. Rooted deeply in the culture and heritage of the region, Losar is a time for joy, reflection, and community gatherings.

This year, Losar, Christmas, and New Year are being celebrated in a grand manner organised by LAHDC Leh with support from the Culture Academy, Leh. A series of activities held in the Leh market from December 20 to December 31 showcased cultural performances, choirs, and market promotions, creating an inclusive and festive atmosphere for both residents and visitors.

Tsewang Paljor, Deputy Secretary, Ladakh Academy of Art, Culture & Languages, highlighted the importance of preserving these age-old traditions while adapting to modern times. He explained, “ The main purpose of showcasing these traditions and customs in the market is to bring them closer to people who may not have the opportunity to witness them in remote villages. Additionally, it aims to inspire villagers by demonstrating that even in the 21st century, there is a strong interest in preserving and appreciating these traditions. This can motivate them to take pride in keeping these customs alive, even as others may have moved away from them. It also offers a chance to share glimpses of Ladakhi culture with tourists, enriching their experience and understanding of our heritage.”

Discussing how Ladakhi Losar has evolved over the years, he said, "I am pleased to see that over the years, our traditions have evolved and adapted. Stagnation can lead to vulnerabilities, but, fortunately, our customs are changing with time. Change is inevitable, and we must accept it. However, what matters most is how we manage that change and at what pace. If the changes align with and respect the values of our society, they are welcome. Sometimes, the pace of change can be too rapid and sudden, leading to criticism. For instance, some describe the sudden development in Ladakh as akin to moving directly from a horse to an airplane. This is not the kind of change we desire. What we need is a systematic, well-thought-out approach to change, ensuring it integrates smoothly with our cultural values and heritage."

"We need to honour and appreciate our ancestors for how these traditions have evolved over the years. What we have today is a reflection of their efforts, and it is up to us to carry it forward thoughtfully. The traditions we uphold at home are celebrated within our means, with joy, togetherness, harmony, peace, and messages of love and kindness. These values have made Ladakh renowned worldwide, and it is through these rituals and customs that we sustain and preserve the essence of our culture,” added Paljor.

Paljor emphasised that Losar is more than just a celebration. It’s a multi-faceted festival aimed at fostering unity, respect for humanity, and reflection. “When we celebrate Losar, we focus on blessings, togetherness, and moving beyond past differences. A unique aspect of Losar is its eco-friendly ethos. Homes are cleaned, prayers are offered, and butter lamps are lit to dispel ignorance and hatred, symbolizing wisdom and harmony. Traditional dishes are prepared, and community feasts bring people together to share the spirit of the season.”

Further, he said, “ To safeguard the traditions and rituals, the Culture Academy is actively working on their preservation and promotion. While promotion is important, the primary focus should be on preservation and raising awareness among the people. The Culture Academy has played a vital role in educating the community about the significance of these customs and ensuring they remain a cherished part of our heritage."

The Culture Academy is actively working to preserve and promote Ladakh’s rich traditions. Paljor shared the progress of the LAHDC Heritage Documentation initiative, which aims to document the culture of all 133 villages in Leh district in audio, video, and written formats. “This effort ensures that no part of our heritage is forgotten, and future generations can cherish and learn from it,” he said.

The festivities are set to continue over several days, with unique customs unfolding each day.