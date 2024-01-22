Lord Ram, G20 declaration, women officers dominate this year's Republic Day tableaux

New Delhi: Preparations are all set and at their final stage for the 75th Republic Day as several states/Union Territories gear up to take out their tableaus for the parade with a display of themes such as 'Nari Shakti' in the armed forces, 'Atmanirbharta' in the defense sector, 'cultural heritage' amongst others.

At the media preview of tableaux participating in Republic Day parade 2024 here, tableaus of several states/Union Territories and other departments were placed in the open for display and a few participants were seen dancing to the beats and lyrics of their local songs.

While most of the work has been completed, there were a few states and departments like Uttarakhand, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, whose works were at their final stage. A total of 25 tableaux - 16 from states/UTs and nine from ministries/departments will rumble down the Kartavya Path during the parade.

The sates/UTs are: Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Manipur, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Ladakh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Meghalaya, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana. The ministries/organisations are: Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Ministry of Culture, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Centre For Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Election Commission of India, and Central Public Works Department (CPWD).

Tableaux of the Indian Air Force will display the theme of 'Nari Shakti' in Armed Forces with dummies of 'women officers' in these tableaux dominating the structure. Another tableaux of the Armed Forces displayed a dummy of women officer guarding the country's territory with the theme saying 'Women power is protecting the nation by providing its protective shield'.

For the tableau of Jammu and Kashmir, the theme for this year is 'Highest number of tourists came to Jammu and Kashmir in 75 years' and with the nation's flag fluttering on the clock tower (depicting Law Chowk). For the Uttar Pradesh tableaux, statue of Lord Ram holding a bow and arrow with the structure in orange color is displayed.

Similarly, tableaux of the Ministry of External Affairs portrayed the success of G20 Presidency and it's achievements with dummies of diplomats sitting at the table with the mesage of G20 joint declaration shinning at their back. This year's tableaux also features the Election Commission of India with the theme 'casting of vote on an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM)'.

Tableaux of Gujarat features the theme of 'Dhordo- A Global Icon of Gujarat's border tourism', Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) features Chandrayaan-3, 'A saga in the Indian Space History' amongst others.