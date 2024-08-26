Lord Krishna, Radha Adorned With Rs 100 Crore Jewellery on Janmashtami At Gwalior Temple

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Every year on Janmashtami, the Gopal Ji temple in Gwalior becomes a focal point of devotion and grandeur, drawing thousands of Lord Krishna's followers. This 100-year-old temple, built during the Scindia princely state, is famous across the country for its extraordinary Janmashtami tradition as presiding deities are adorned with jewellery worth Rs 100 crore.

On this special day, Lord Krishna and Radha Rani are decorated with a stunning array of antique and priceless jewellery. This includes pieces made from diamonds, emeralds, rubies and pearls, creating a breathtaking display. Among the most notable items are the deities' crowns, richly studded with emeralds and diamonds, making them particularly striking.

The tradition of decorating the deities with such valuable jewellery began during the reign of the Scindia dynasty. As a royal gift, the Scindia family provided these exquisite ornaments, which were used to embellish the temple's deities. However, following the end of the princely states in India, the jewellery was placed in a bank locker for safekeeping and remained there for about 50 years.

In 2007, the Municipal Corporation of Gwalior took custody of these priceless jewels. Since then, they have been used annually on Janmashtami to adorn Lord Krishna and Radha Rani. Each year, on this auspicious day, the jewellery is retrieved from the bank locker and meticulously placed on the deities under the supervision of a special committee. After the day’s celebrations, the jewellery is carefully returned to the bank locker at midnight, preserving this unique tradition for future generations.

Read more: Krishna Janmashtami Celebrations: Devotees Flocked to Mathura, Vrindan And Other Temples Across Country