Lord Jagannath's Bahuda Yatra In Puri: When Will Chariot Pulling Begin? Check Ritual Timings And Traffic Guidelines

Puri: After spending seven days at the Gundicha temple in Puri, Lord Jagannath and His siblings Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra will return to their abode Srimandir on Saturday (July 5). Just like Rath Yatra, the return journey of the Trinity, known as Bahuda Yatra, is also expected to draw lakhs of devotees who are eagerly waiting to pull the chariots back to Singhadwara at Jagannath temple.
On Friday, as the Holy siblings will give final darshan at Adapa Mandap of Gundicha temple, thousands of devotees have gathered in the pilgrim town to seek blessings of the deities. Today's darshan at the Adapa Mandap is the last opportunity for devotees to catch a glimpse of the deities in this sacred place until next year's Rath Yatra.
As part of security and crowd management, Odisha's Director General of Police (DGP) Yogesh Bahadur Khurania is present in Puri and is constantly reviewing the arrangements. Speaking to media, he said, "There is a huge crowd of devotees today. Darshan is happening smoothly. Adequate police personnel have been deployed. We appreciate the cooperation from the public and expect a smooth Bahuda Yatra tomorrow."
Ritual Timings For Bahuda Yatra (July 5)
- Mangala Alati: 4:00 AM
- Mailama: 4:15 AM
- Tadapa Lagi And Rosha Homa: 4:30 AM
- Abakasha Niti: 5:00 AM
- Surjya Puja: 5:15 AM
- Dwarapala Puja & Besha Sesha: 5:30 AM
- Gopal Ballabha & Sakala Dhupa: 5:45-6:45 AM
- Senapata Lagi: 7:00-11:30 AM
- Mangalarpana: 11:45 AM
- Bahuda Pahandi: 12:00-2:30 PM
- Besha Sesha: 1:00-2:30 PM
- Chhera Pahanra (chariot sweeping): 2:30-3:30 PM
- Charamala Fita & Ghoda Lagiba (horse installation): 3:00-4:00 PM
- Pulling Of Chariots: 4:00 PM
To facilitate preparations for the deities' Bahuda Yatra, the temple administration has limited darshan hours at Gundicha till 6 PM today. Devotees can enter the Gundicha Temple through the Singhadwara (Lion's Gate) and exit through the Nakachana Dwara (Rear Gate) to maintain a smooth flow.
DGP Khurania has urged public to follow traffic guidelines issues by the administration. "I request everyone who is coming to Puri for the Bahuda Yatra to follow the traffic regulations issued by the police. Guidelines have also been issued for Suna Besha. May all devotees be blessed with the divinity of Mahaprabhu," he said.
Traffic Advisory for Bahuda Yatra & Sunabesh 2025. pic.twitter.com/m6JiBp4BGF— Puri Police (@SPPuri1) July 3, 2025
