Lord Jagannath's Bahuda Yatra In Puri: When Will Chariot Pulling Begin? Check Ritual Timings And Traffic Guidelines

Puri: After spending seven days at the Gundicha temple in Puri, Lord Jagannath and His siblings Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra will return to their abode Srimandir on Saturday (July 5). Just like Rath Yatra, the return journey of the Trinity, known as Bahuda Yatra, is also expected to draw lakhs of devotees who are eagerly waiting to pull the chariots back to Singhadwara at Jagannath temple.

On Friday, as the Holy siblings will give final darshan at Adapa Mandap of Gundicha temple, thousands of devotees have gathered in the pilgrim town to seek blessings of the deities. Today's darshan at the Adapa Mandap is the last opportunity for devotees to catch a glimpse of the deities in this sacred place until next year's Rath Yatra.

Huge crowd of devotees at Gundicha temple a day before Trinity's Bahuda Yatra in Puri (ETV Bharat)

As part of security and crowd management, Odisha's Director General of Police (DGP) Yogesh Bahadur Khurania is present in Puri and is constantly reviewing the arrangements. Speaking to media, he said, "There is a huge crowd of devotees today. Darshan is happening smoothly. Adequate police personnel have been deployed. We appreciate the cooperation from the public and expect a smooth Bahuda Yatra tomorrow."