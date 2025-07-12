Lop Rahul Gandhi To Review Bihar Strategy With Senior Congress Leaders July 14

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi will review the Congress strategy in poll-bound Bihar with senior AICC and state leaders on July 14 to discuss the fallout of the INDIA bloc’s petition against the Election Commission’s ongoing summary voter list revision being heard by the Supreme Court.

According to Congress insiders, the top court heard the matter on July 10 and backed some of the concerns expressed by the opposition bloc over the set of documents being asked by the Election Commission.

The top court advised the poll panel to accept documents like the Aadhar card, voter ID card and ration card instead of birth certificates of the parents but no fresh clarification from the Election Commission has come over the issue, the Congress insiders said.

Further, the insiders said that the opposition bloc had expressed its concerns over the timing of the controversial exercise, just four months ahead of the assembly polls, at a time when over 70 percent of the state is flooded, and the fact that the same electoral rolls were revised by the EC in January.

“The Supreme Court heard us and shared our concerns. The suggestions it has given to the Election Commission over the inclusion of the Aadhar card, voter ID card and ration card in the set of documents is a welcome step. It is a semi-victory for the opposition bloc but there has been no word from the EC. We pin our hopes on the next hearing in the case on July 28,” AICC secretary in charge of Bihar, Sushil Pasi told ETV Bharat.

“The current political issues will be discussed during the July 14 meeting,” he said.

According to Congress insiders, a major concern within the opposition bloc is that if the voter list revision is not halted by the top court, the exercise would result in the exclusion of a large number of Muslim voters across Bihar.

“The Muslims vote en bloc for the opposition and the BJP does not like that. I fear that the voter list revision actually aims at removing the names of a large number of Muslim voters across the state on the pretext of seeking documents. Even if the EC accepts the documents suggested by the top court, a large number of poor including Muslims would not be able to submit their forms during voter list revision as they are working in other states. If that happens, their names would be removed from the voter list. This could impact the election outcome in several constituencies,” Congress Legislative party leader in the Bihar Assembly Shakeel Ahmed Khan told ETV Bharat.

“We need to review our strategy in the state keeping in mind the various scenarios that will emerge once the controversial exercise is over and the final electoral rolls are published in September. The INDIA bloc has taken a tough stand against the controversial exercise and we need to maintain the momentum. We need to make the voters aware of the issue,” he said.

The opposition bloc has been against the ongoing summary voter list revision saying it would deprive around 20 percent of the total 8 crore voters in the eastern state and impact mostly the poor and the backwards as the voters were being initially asked to submit birth certificates of their parents.

“The Supreme Court believes that the Election Commission must include Aadhaar card, EPIC and ration card in the list of solicited documents. There was a fear among people that they would be excluded. The top court has shown the path of inclusion. The most crucial thing now is whether the Election Commission will follow the guidelines of the Supreme Court regarding documents or not. Apart from this, everything else is meaningless,” RJD MP Manoj Jha told ETV Bharat.