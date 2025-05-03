LoP Rahul Gandhi Reviews Model Organisational Revamp In Gujarat

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi is serious about the model organisational revamp going on in Gujarat and has asked the AICC observers to ensure no pro-BJP persons get into the party system.

Recently, during a visit to the western state, Rahul had noted that the Congress needed to weed out persons who were members of the grand old party but worked silently for the BJP. His remarks had invited a loud cheer from the workers who shared the sentiment.

Rahul, who reviewed the organisational revamp via an online interaction with the 43 AICC observers deployed in Gujarat, asked them to hold wider consultations with the workers for better feedback and finalise the district-level panels by May 8.

“Rahul Gandhi is directly monitoring the Gujarat organisational revamp, which will be a model for the entire country. During the review, he cautioned the observers to carefully screen pro-BJP persons and talk to as many workers as possible on recasting the local units,” an AICC functionary said on condition of anonymity.

According to party insiders, Rahul was upset about some observers not having visited their designated districts so far, but after his remarks, they have landed in Gujarat.

Earlier, Rahul had vowed to defeat the saffron party, which has been in power in Gujarat for the past three decades, in the 2027 assembly elections.

Soon after the AICC session in Ahmedabad on April 8 and 9, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge had deployed 43 AICC observers who are senior leaders from across the country and 183 state observers who are senior Gujarat leaders to oversee the appointment of district unit chiefs in the western state.

This is a first-of-its-kind exercise in the grand old party and will likely be followed in other states later on. Under the plan, an AICC observer assisted by four state observers has been deployed in all 40 districts of Gujarat to suggest a panel of talented persons who would steer the party. One of them would be named the district unit chief, who would have the power to recommend candidates during ticket distribution and would be responsible for the party’s performance in the polls.

“I have visited the Panchmahal area allotted to me over the past weeks and held discussions with the workers at the block level. I will soon resume the visit. I think we would be able to complete the discussions and suggest a panel of names for the district unit chief by May 8, the deadline given to us,” BM Sandeep, who is one of the AICC observers for Gujarat, told ETV Bharat.

Sandeep, who is AICC secretary in charge of Maharashtra, had earlier served as AICC secretary of Gujarat. “From my recent interactions, I can say that the workers are very happy with the new process,” he said.

Congress Working Committee member and former Gujarat unit chief Jagdish Thakor said he had never seen such an organisational exercise in his career.

“For the first time, I am seeing senior leaders from various states interacting with the Gujarat workers at the village level to appoint a new district unit chief. Earlier, only a select few senior state leaders would do that,” Thakor told ETV Bharat.

“I have held consultations with the Rajkot area workers along with AICC observer Harish Meena over the past week. We will finish our work in time,” the leader of the opposition in the Gujarat Assembly, Amit Chavda, told ETV Bharat.

“I held meetings with the office bearers and workers of Tilakwada block recently. The discussions were focused, honest, and full of clarity about what needs to be done, where we stand today, and how we must move forward together. From every block to the state, we are taking everyone along with Congress with unity, with purpose, and with a clear mission to bring real change,” Girish Chodankar, AICC observer for Narmada district, told ETV Bharat.