Rahul Gandhi Meets Visiting New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday met visiting New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and discussed deepening bilateral ties. The meeting came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Luxon held talks and India and New Zealand inked an ambitious pact to institutionalise defence ties besides vowing to boost cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

Modi also flagged concerns to his Kiwi counterpart over certain pro-Khalistani elements indulging in anti-India activities in the island nation. Following talks between Modi and Luxon, the two sides signed six agreements to ramp up cooperation in several areas, including education, sports, agriculture and climate change, and decided to prepare a roadmap for cooperation in the defence industry sector. Luxon also addressed the Raisina Dialogue in the capital on Monday.