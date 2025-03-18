ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi Meets Visiting New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon

PM Modi and New Zealand PM Luxon both signed six agreements to ramp up cooperation in several areas.

In this image released by AICC on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during a meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, in New Delhi.
In this image released by AICC on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during a meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, in New Delhi. (PTI)
author img

By PTI

Published : Mar 18, 2025, 11:53 AM IST

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday met visiting New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and discussed deepening bilateral ties. The meeting came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Luxon held talks and India and New Zealand inked an ambitious pact to institutionalise defence ties besides vowing to boost cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

Modi also flagged concerns to his Kiwi counterpart over certain pro-Khalistani elements indulging in anti-India activities in the island nation. Following talks between Modi and Luxon, the two sides signed six agreements to ramp up cooperation in several areas, including education, sports, agriculture and climate change, and decided to prepare a roadmap for cooperation in the defence industry sector. Luxon also addressed the Raisina Dialogue in the capital on Monday.

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday met visiting New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and discussed deepening bilateral ties. The meeting came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Luxon held talks and India and New Zealand inked an ambitious pact to institutionalise defence ties besides vowing to boost cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

Modi also flagged concerns to his Kiwi counterpart over certain pro-Khalistani elements indulging in anti-India activities in the island nation. Following talks between Modi and Luxon, the two sides signed six agreements to ramp up cooperation in several areas, including education, sports, agriculture and climate change, and decided to prepare a roadmap for cooperation in the defence industry sector. Luxon also addressed the Raisina Dialogue in the capital on Monday.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NEW ZEALAND PM CHRISTOPHER LUXONRAHUL GANDHI MEETS NEW ZEALAND PMNEW ZEALAND PRIME MINISTER IN INDIARAHUL GANDHI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter to Lane (Part 1): How India is Turning Plastic Waste into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.