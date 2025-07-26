LoP Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge To Flag Party’s Contribution To Constitution, Challenges To Federalism On Aug 2

New Delhi: The Congress will flag the party’s contribution to the Constitution, role of Dr BR Ambedkar in shaping the document and threats to federalism at a national conclave in Delhi on August 2, where Leader of the Opposition (LOP) Rahul Gandhi and party Chief Mallikarjun Kharge will address around 1500 delegates from across the country.

Over the past years, Rahul Gandhi has been targeting the central government and the ruling BJP over alleged threats to the document through his ‘Save Constitution’ campaign, in which he discussed the rights and reservations available to the marginalised groups like Dalits and Tribals.

Rahul has also been flagging the alleged misuse of Constitutional bodies like the Election Commission, over the Bihar voter list revision and the manipulation of voter list in previous state elections in Maharashtra and Haryana, besides the misuse of central agencies like the IT, CBI and ED to target the political rivals.

The recent flare-up between the Congress and the BJP included the central government’s resolution condemning the 1975 Emergency imposed by former prime minister Indira Gandhi and the utterances by some saffron party leaders who demanded the removal of the words ‘socialist’ and ‘secular’ in the preamble to the Constitution.

As for threats to federalism, the Congress has been flagging the central government’s pending financial grants to the opposition-ruled states.

“The conclave will be held in Delhi on August 2. Lop Rahul Gandhi, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address the convention. The Congress’s contribution to the Constitution, role of Dr BR Ambedkar, who is considered the architect of the Constitution and federalism, will be discussed during the conclave among other issues,” AICC legal department chairman Abhishek Manu Singhvi told ETV Bharat.

The importance of the conclave is indicated by the fact that the Congress Chief Ministers of Karnataka, K Siddaramaiah; Telangana, Revanth Reddy; and Himachal Pradesh, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, besides some former union ministers, will also address the gathering.

According to AICC functionary Chandan Yadav, the role that the Congress played in the making of the Constitution and the chief architect role that the party gave to Dr BR Ambedkar cannot be diluted or erased.

“The role that our party played in the making of the Constitution and in making Dr Ambedkar the chairman of the drafting committee at the instance of Jawaharlal Nehru cannot be forgotten. That effort has given us such an elaborate document, which has withstood the test of time and has contributed to the development of Constitutional democracy in the country, which had just won freedom from British rule in 1947. The role that the document gave to the institutions and the right to vote to all citizens irrespective of caste, creed or financial status was unique. The Constitution gave a character to the country through a structured framework. The directive principles of state policy, the rights and duties and the roles of the executive, judiciary and legislature were best suited to the country and have proved to be thoughtful,” Chandan Yadav told ETV Bharat.

According to the AICC functionary BM Sandeep, the concept of the welfare state developed from the Constitution, which reflected the values of socialism. He further noted there were challenges to the concept of federalism under the present dispensation.

“The public sector served the country well. The mixed economy actually bailed us out during the 2008 global financial crisis. Federalism strengthens a diverse country like India, but it has been facing several challenges over the past decade. The opposition state governments are targeted through the misuse of central agencies, and they often do not get the fair share in the devolution of central funds despite contributing to the central kitty. When PM Modi came in 2014, he talked about cooperative federalism, but that is hardly practised,” Sandeep told ETV Bharat.

Also Read

Rahul Seeks Clarity From PM Modi As Trump Repeats India-Pakistan Ceasefire Claim

INDIA Bloc Parties Hold Online Meeting Ahead Of Monsoon Session