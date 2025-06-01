LoP Rahul Gandhi To Start Haryana Congress Revamp On June 4

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi will start the process of organizational revamp in Haryana on June 4 when he will interact with the 21 AICC observers named for the purpose in Chandigarh.

According to party insiders, the meeting on June 4 is to plan the process under which new district unit chiefs will be appointed in Haryana where there have been no village-level office bearers over the past 11 years.

Besides, the faction-ridden state unit which has been divided between the camps of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former union minister Kumari Selja and former MLA Randeep Singh Surjewala, has been a constant concern for the high command. Former MLA Kiran Chaudhary, who belonged to the anti-Hooda camp, had joined the BJP before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and was later given a Rajya Sabha berth by the saffron party.

A combination of both these factors was identified as the reason behind the 2024 assembly polls loss in Haryana where Rahul had been assured of a victory after 10 years by the AICC strategists.

“Rahul Gandhi will meet the AICC observers for the state in Chandigarh on June 4. This will be an important interaction to plan the organizational revamp in the state. Extensive consultations between the AICC observers and the state leaders will be conducted over the coming days to shortlist candidates for the post of district unit heads. A panel of three names per district will be finalized by the AICC observers and forwarded to the high command which will then take a final call over the appointments,” AICC secretary in charge of Haryana Prafulla V Gudadhe told ETV Bharat.

According to the AICC functionary, while Rahul’s interaction with the AICC observers was certain, whether the senior leaders will be invited to the meeting or not would be decided by the high command. “A call on this would be taken by the high command as every state has a different situation,” said Gudadhe.

According to party insiders, Rahul had not invited Hooda, who was the leader of the opposition in the assembly and Udai Bhan, who was state unit chief, for the review meeting that was convened at the residence of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge immediately after the Haryana election loss last year.

However, AICC secretary in charge of Haryana Jitendra Baghel said “All senior leaders will attend the June 4 meeting.”

Like his colleague, Baghel too said groupism and lack of organization at the local level will not be a hindrance to the revamp that was being planned in the state.

“The AICC observers will be allotted one district each. They will be assisted by a few state-level observers. The aim is to hold extensive consultations with the workers in their respective areas and complete the process in a given time frame. As directed by our leader, balancing caste factors too will be kept in mind. We will have to go in for social engineering to get a good set of leaders at the district level,” Baghel told ETV Bharat.

Gudadhe further pointed out that even though the Congress lacked district-level organization and had been in the opposition for 10 years, the grand old party had a presence across the state with 37 of the 90 assembly seats and around 40 percent vote share. “Once the local teams are formed, the party will get a boost in the state,” he added.

“Organization building is a very important exercise and I hope it will be done in a very transparent manner. The move will strengthen the party,” Kumari Selja told ETV Bharat.