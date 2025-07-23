Looming Threat Of Urban Flooding In India: World Bank Report Sounds Alarm

Hyderabad: Unchecked urbanisation and climate change are making Indian cities more vulnerable to climate-induced disasters, states a new World Bank report titled 'Towards Resilient and Prosperous Cities in India'.
The report, prepared in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, studied 24 Indian cities and has found that cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Indore, which were previously considered safe from floods, now face increasing vulnerability.
"Climate change-related extreme heat and urban flooding impacts are likely to grow exponentially if additional actions are not taken. Heat stress in Indian cities is intensifying and mortality from heat waves could increase by 120 percent by 2050.....Urban flooding related losses are projected to increased substantially in future," the report states.
It further mentions that annual estimated losses from pluvial or storm water related flooding is likely to increase from $4 billion in 2023 to up to $14-30 billion by 2070 while urban flooding has a substantial impact on urban road network. With only 10 or 20 percent of the road inundated, some cities can lose more than 50 percent of their transport system, it adds.
3/4th Of Indian Population At Risk Of Urban Disasters
Highlighting the alarming impact of urban growth on infrastructure, environment and public safety, the report states that majority of India's population is at risk. Three-fourths of India’s population is at risk of urban disasters, with floods, heatwaves, poor sanitation, drinking water shortages and inadequate public transport becoming more pronounced.
Hyderabad and other inland cities, once considered low-risk due to their distance from riverbanks, are now facing threats from urban flooding caused by clogged drains, shrinking open spaces and unplanned construction.
Major Urban Challenges Identified
The World Bank report outlines six major challenges that Indian cities must address. "Urban expansion, if not managed well, not only increases exposure to climate impact but exacerbates urban challenges of access to basic services, congestion and air pollution," the report states. The challenges highlighted in the report are:
- Rising temperatures and prolonged heatwaves
- Increased risk of floods due to unpredictable climate shifts
- Acute drinking water shortages
- Worsening sanitation and sewerage issues
- Overburdened public transport systems
- Inadequate open spaces and drainage capacity
Stressing on the need for a prompt action, the report states, “Drainage systems must be upgraded, open spaces should be preserved to absorb rainwater and infrastructure for water and transport must be strengthened urgently.”
Key Findings and Projections
- Urban Boom: India has 4,041 medium and large cities. Urban population has grown six fold in 60 years, now accounting for one-third of the national total.
- Housing Demand: By 2070, India will need 144 million new homes. Alarmingly, 50 percent of the current urban population lives in heat-trapping, hazardous structures like corrugated tin houses.
- Waste Generation: Urban areas will generate 285 million tonnes of solid waste by 2035, rising to 415 million tonnes by 2050.
- Cost of Infrastructure: Meeting future urban demands will require $2.4 trillion for basic infrastructure and $10.9 trillion for expanded urban development by 2050.
- Rising Urban Heat: By 2050, nearly half of the year will witness dangerously high temperatures. Heat-related deaths could rise from 1.44 lakh annually to 3.28 lakh.
- Rural Impact: Villages near urban centers may experience a 3 to 4 degree Celsius rise in average temperatures due to heat-retaining city structures.
- Flood Risk to Roads: 3.18 lakh km of city roads are at risk of flooding. Even partial damage to these could affect 50% of the urban population.
- Urban Population Surge: From 48 crore in 2020, India’s urban population is projected to reach 95.1 crore by 2050, and 110 crore by 2070.
- Flood Losses: Losses due to urban flash floods may rise from Rs 43,000 crore in 2030 to a staggering Rs 2.59 lakh crore by 2070.
The report urges the Central and state governments to prioritise climate resilience in urban planning. Without immediate interventions, India’s cities may face a crisis of infrastructure collapse, health hazards and economic setbacks in the coming decades, it points out.
Read more