Looming Threat Of Urban Flooding In India: World Bank Report Sounds Alarm

Hyderabad: Unchecked urbanisation and climate change are making Indian cities more vulnerable to climate-induced disasters, states a new World Bank report titled 'Towards Resilient and Prosperous Cities in India'.

The report, prepared in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, studied 24 Indian cities and has found that cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Indore, which were previously considered safe from floods, now face increasing vulnerability.

"Climate change-related extreme heat and urban flooding impacts are likely to grow exponentially if additional actions are not taken. Heat stress in Indian cities is intensifying and mortality from heat waves could increase by 120 percent by 2050.....Urban flooding related losses are projected to increased substantially in future," the report states.

It further mentions that annual estimated losses from pluvial or storm water related flooding is likely to increase from $4 billion in 2023 to up to $14-30 billion by 2070 while urban flooding has a substantial impact on urban road network. With only 10 or 20 percent of the road inundated, some cities can lose more than 50 percent of their transport system, it adds.

3/4th Of Indian Population At Risk Of Urban Disasters

Highlighting the alarming impact of urban growth on infrastructure, environment and public safety, the report states that majority of India's population is at risk. Three-fourths of India’s population is at risk of urban disasters, with floods, heatwaves, poor sanitation, drinking water shortages and inadequate public transport becoming more pronounced.