ETV Bharat / bharat

Looking Forward To Building Upon Momentum In India-US Ties: PM Modi

New Delhi: The India-US strategic partnership has scaled new heights and New Delhi is looking forward to building upon this momentum in the relations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday after meeting US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

Sullivan is on a visit to India two weeks ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as the 47th President of the US. The US NSA also held separate talks with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. "It was a pleasure to meet the US National Security Advisor @JakeSullivan46," Modi said on 'X'.

"The India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership has scaled new heights, including in the areas of technology, defence, space, biotechnology and Artificial Intelligence," he said.

"Look forward to building upon this momentum in ties between our two democracies for the benefit of our people and global good," Modi added.

Following the Doval-Sullivan meeting, the US NSA briefed the Indian side on the updates brought out by the Biden administration to US missile export control policies under the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) that will boost US commercial space cooperation with India.