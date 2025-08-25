Longest National Highway Tunnel Under Bharatmala Project To Come Up in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore

Sitaramapuram (Nellore): The longest highway tunnel between Nellore and YSR Kadapa districts is being constructed under the ambitious Bharatmala Project in Andhra Pradesh.

The project is part of the 518-km-long Vijayawada–Bengaluru Greenfield Expressway, which aims to provide seamless road connectivity between Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

The tunnel begins near Sitaramapuram in Nellore district and will open in YSR Kadapa on the other side. Designed as a six-lane stretch, it will consist of two parallel tunnels one for vehicles going towards Bengaluru and the other for vehicles enroute to Vijayawada. Each tunnel is planned to be 16.7 meters wide, 9.8 meters high and 3.68 km long.

This makes it the longest road tunnel on the state’s highway network once completed, said officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Excavation work has already commenced on both ends of the tunnel. The project is being executed by Max Infra Company at an estimated investment of Rs 857.75 crore. The work on the project officially began in February this year, and the deadline for completion has been set for February 6, 2027. After construction, the executing company will maintain the tunnel for a period of 15 years.

Officials said the tunnel is a critical engineering component of the Vijayawada–Bengaluru Expressway, which itself is a major corridor under Bharatmala Project. Once operational, the expressway is expected to drastically reduce travel time between Vijayawada and Bengaluru, while also boosting trade, industry and tourism in Andhra Pradesh.

Apart from improving inter-state connectivity, the tunnel will ease traffic congestion on existing highways, provide an all-weather transport facility, and support faster economic growth. With work progressing on schedule, authorities are confident that this milestone project will set new benchmarks in highway infrastructure in the region.