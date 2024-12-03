ETV Bharat / bharat

Long Voyage Time Due To Ships Taking Longer Routes Has Impacted Global Trade: Goyal

Piyush Goyal said the long voyage time due to ships taking longer routes through Cape of Good Hope has impacted global trade, including Indian exports.

Long Voyage Time Due To Ships Taking Longer Routes Has Impacted Global Trade: Goyal
File photo of Piyush Goyal (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

New Delhi: The long voyage time due to ships taking longer routes through Cape of Good Hope has impacted global trade, including Indian exports, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday. This has resulted in increased time for goods to reach international markets, he said.

"No shortage of containers has been, however, reported on account of the longer voyage time or the Red Sea conflicts issues and Russia-Ukraine War," the minister said adding regular interactions are done with shipping lines, port/ terminal, and export/import associations to assess for possible interventions.

He added that there is limited demand for containers manufactured in India and accordingly the limited manufacturing capacity for containers in India. The container manufacturing industry is dominated by economies of scale that favour established manufacturers from other countries, who benefit from lower production costs, advanced technologies, and immediate cargo loading opportunities.

"The long voyage time due to ships taking longer routes through Cape of Good Hope has impacted global trade, including Indian exports," he said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

The minister informed that Container Corporation of India Limited (CONCOR) have placed order with Amba Coach Builders Pvt ltd located in Andhra Pradesh of total 2500 containers since 2021 out of which 28 containers have been delivered till November.

New Delhi: The long voyage time due to ships taking longer routes through Cape of Good Hope has impacted global trade, including Indian exports, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday. This has resulted in increased time for goods to reach international markets, he said.

"No shortage of containers has been, however, reported on account of the longer voyage time or the Red Sea conflicts issues and Russia-Ukraine War," the minister said adding regular interactions are done with shipping lines, port/ terminal, and export/import associations to assess for possible interventions.

He added that there is limited demand for containers manufactured in India and accordingly the limited manufacturing capacity for containers in India. The container manufacturing industry is dominated by economies of scale that favour established manufacturers from other countries, who benefit from lower production costs, advanced technologies, and immediate cargo loading opportunities.

"The long voyage time due to ships taking longer routes through Cape of Good Hope has impacted global trade, including Indian exports," he said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

The minister informed that Container Corporation of India Limited (CONCOR) have placed order with Amba Coach Builders Pvt ltd located in Andhra Pradesh of total 2500 containers since 2021 out of which 28 containers have been delivered till November.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

VOYAGESHIPSGLOBAL TRADEPIYUSH GOYAL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

Haryana Cop Turns 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', Reunites Missing Girl with Her Family after 11 Years

'Samjhauta Wale Hanuman Ji': Lord Hanuman Temple Within Madhya Pradesh Police Station Premises Plays The Mediator To Resolve Long Pending Disputes

Street Dogs Most Vulnerable To Pollution-Related Maladies In Winter, Says Expert

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.