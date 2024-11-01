ETV Bharat / bharat

Long-Term Exposure To Arsenic In Water May Increase Cardiovascular Disease: Study

New Delhi: A study conducted by Columbia University has revealed that long-term exposure to arsenic in water may increase cardiovascular disease even though the exposure levels are below the federal regulatory limit (10µg/L).

The study conducted at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health offers resounding proof of the need for regulatory standards in protecting health and provides evidence in support of reducing the current limit to further eliminate significant risk.

The study assumes special significance for India following the fact that arsenic has been found in certain pockets of 152 districts in 21 states.

Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal are some of the states where arsenic levels (above 0.01 mg/l) have been found in the maximum number of districts.

Over 28 lakh People At Risk

According to the Integrated Management Information System (IMIS) of the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation, there are about 1800 arsenic-affected rural habitations in India where 23.98 lakh people are at risk.

IMIS data indicates that there are 6 arsenic affected states with regard to groundwater sources. West Bengal has the maximum number of 1218 habitations with arsenic-contaminated water followed by Assam (290), Bihar (66), Uttar Pradesh (39), Karnataka (9) and Punjab (178).

“In response to arsenic related health risks, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) reduced India’s allowable arsenic limit in drinking water from 0.05 mg/L to 0.01 mg/L in 2015. However, this study noted that ischemic heart disease (IHD) risk was significantly higher among women with a 10-year average exposure at or above 5 µg/L, which is half the U.S. / Indian regulatory threshold,” said Dr Tamorish Kole, Chair, of the Clinical Practice Committee of the International Federation for Emergency Medicine.

He said that arsenic, known for its toxic properties, accumulates in the body over time. “This study expands our understanding of its impact, moving beyond the traditional focus on cancer to show a broader, systemic effect on cardiovascular health. The researchers suggest that arsenic may contribute to heart disease through mechanisms such as oxidative stress, inflammation, and endothelial dysfunction, which can gradually damage blood vessels, encourage atherosclerosis, and weaken heart function,” he said.

Combating the problem