Long-Term Exposure To Arsenic In Water May Increase Cardiovascular Disease: Study

New Delhi: A study conducted by Columbia University has revealed that long-term exposure to arsenic in water may increase cardiovascular disease even though the exposure levels are below the federal regulatory limit (10µg/L).
The study conducted at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health offers resounding proof of the need for regulatory standards in protecting health and provides evidence in support of reducing the current limit to further eliminate significant risk.
The study assumes special significance for India following the fact that arsenic has been found in certain pockets of 152 districts in 21 states.
Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal are some of the states where arsenic levels (above 0.01 mg/l) have been found in the maximum number of districts.
Over 28 lakh People At Risk
According to the Integrated Management Information System (IMIS) of the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation, there are about 1800 arsenic-affected rural habitations in India where 23.98 lakh people are at risk.
IMIS data indicates that there are 6 arsenic affected states with regard to groundwater sources. West Bengal has the maximum number of 1218 habitations with arsenic-contaminated water followed by Assam (290), Bihar (66), Uttar Pradesh (39), Karnataka (9) and Punjab (178).
“In response to arsenic related health risks, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) reduced India’s allowable arsenic limit in drinking water from 0.05 mg/L to 0.01 mg/L in 2015. However, this study noted that ischemic heart disease (IHD) risk was significantly higher among women with a 10-year average exposure at or above 5 µg/L, which is half the U.S. / Indian regulatory threshold,” said Dr Tamorish Kole, Chair, of the Clinical Practice Committee of the International Federation for Emergency Medicine.
He said that arsenic, known for its toxic properties, accumulates in the body over time. “This study expands our understanding of its impact, moving beyond the traditional focus on cancer to show a broader, systemic effect on cardiovascular health. The researchers suggest that arsenic may contribute to heart disease through mechanisms such as oxidative stress, inflammation, and endothelial dysfunction, which can gradually damage blood vessels, encourage atherosclerosis, and weaken heart function,” he said.
Combating the problem
Addressing arsenic contamination effectively involves more than treating water; the study calls for vigilant monitoring, especially in high-risk areas, and strict regulation to ensure safety.
“From a public health perspective, this research emphasises the need for preventive measures and regular cardiovascular screenings for people in affected regions, stressing the importance of ongoing efforts to reduce exposure and safeguard heart health,” said Dr Kole.
Significantly, a Parliamentary Committee on “Research-Based Education and Anusandhan Scenario in Sciences and Related Fields” has also alerted the Central government in its report about the contamination of arsenic and fluoride and the presence of other heavy metals in ground and drinking water across multiple states.
The Committee has observed the contamination of arsenic, fluoride and the presence of other heavy metals in ground and drinking water across multiple states.
“This contamination is contributing to severe health issues such as cancer, skin diseases, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes among the inhabitants in affected regions and States,” said the committee chaired by BJP MP Vivek Thakur.
Additionally, the Committee notes that substantial research dedicated to eradicating arsenic, fluoride, and other heavy metals from ground and drinking water in these affected areas is urgently needed to address the issue.
Funding research to make water arsenic-free
Taking note of the magnitude of the issue, the Committee strongly recommends that the Department of Science and Technology, Department of Health Research, and Department of Higher Education, including various esteemed institutions like IITs should prioritise and fund comprehensive research initiatives aimed at eliminating arsenic, fluoride, and other heavy metals detrimental to health from ground and drinking water within the affected regions and states upon a mapping of such territories.
According to the Committee, this proactive step will not only address the immediate health hazards but also pave the way for sustainable, innovative solutions towards effective wastewater management and saline water treatment practices.
“Mapping arsenic-contaminated zones in India is a crucial step. High-risk regions, including parts of West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, and Uttar Pradesh, could benefit from dedicated water treatment projects, awareness programs, and alternative water sources, reducing long-term health impacts. Such mapping would support data-driven policies, helping health authorities focus on prevention and education while allowing for continuous monitoring as contamination patterns shift,” added Dr Kole.
Read more