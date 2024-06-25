Watch: Rajkumar Roat, Lone MP Of Bharat Adivasi Party From Rajasthan, Rides Camel to Take Oath In Parliament

New Delhi: Rajkumar Roat, the sole member of Parliament representing the Bharat Adivasi Party, made a distinctive arrival at the Parliament for his oath-taking ceremony by riding a camel, capturing widespread attention in a video.

Hailing from Banswara in Rajasthan, Roat's journey on camel-back was reminiscent of a historical gesture by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who once rode a bullock cart to Parliament.

Speaking to reporters, Roat expressed dismay over being stopped on his way to Parliament and announced plans to lodge a formal complaint regarding the incident. He said, "Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji had gone to the Parliament on a bollock cart once. But I was stopped when I came on a camel. I will file a complaint."

Notably, Roat had previously used a camel to submit his nomination papers from Banswara, underlining his commitment to his roots and traditional practices.

His unconventional mode of transport has sparked discussions on social media platforms, with many applauding his adherence to cultural symbolism and drawing comparisons to Vajpayee's historic gesture.