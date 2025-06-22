London-Bound Flight Returns To Chennai Due To 'Operational Reason'

Chennai: A London-bound international carrier returned here on Sunday due to "operational reason", officials at the airport here said. The flight carrying about 209 passengers returned shortly after taking off, they said, without elaborating. Alternative arrangements were being made for the passengers, they added.

As per the initial inputs, the British Airways flight from Chennai to London was forced to return mid-air because of the closure of Iranian airspace after US strikes on Tehran's nuclear sites.

Iran's Ministry of Roads and Urban Development announced the suspension of flights to and from the country will be extended until 14:00 Sunday local time (1030 GMT), the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

The restrictions on Iran's airspace would remain in place to ensure the safety of passengers and flights unless the country's conditions return to normal, Tasnim quoted the ministry's spokesman Majid Akhavan as saying.