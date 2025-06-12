Air India Plane Gave A Mayday Call To Ahmedabad Airport ATC Moments Before Crash: DGCA

Hyderabad: The ill-fated Air India plane which crashed with 242 passengers on board immediately after takeoff from the Ahmedabad airport in Gujarat on Thursday, gave a mayday call to the Air Traffic Control immediately after takeoff, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

The Air India flight AI-171 operating from Ahmedabad to Gatwick crashed immediately after takeoff from Ahmedabad.

According to a statement issued by the DGCA, there were 242 people on board the aircraft consisting of 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew. The aircraft was under the command of Capt Sumeet Sabharwal with First Officer Clive Kundar. Capt Sumeet Sabharwal is a LTC with 8200 Hrs of experience. The co pilot had 1100 Hrs of flying experience.

As per ATC, aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1339 IST (0809 UTC) from runway 23. It gave a MAYDAY Call to ATC, but thereafter no response was given by the aircraft to the calls made by ATC.

Immediately after departure from Runway 23, the aircraft fell on ground outside the airport perimeter and heavy black smoke was seen coming from the accident site.

Aviation Minister Expresses Grief

Union Civil Aviation Minister, Ram Mohan Naidu expressed grief over the tragic Air India plane crash in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. Naidu said that the civil aviation ministry was on "highest alert" adding he was personally monitoring the situation.

"Shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad. We are on highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action. Rescue teams have been mobilised, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site. My thoughts and prayers are with all those on board and their families," Naidu said in a post on X.