Lokpal Orders CBI Probe Against TMC Leader Mahua Moitra in Cash-for-Query Case

New Delhi: Lokpal ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate all aspects of the allegations made against Trinamool Congress leader and former MP Mahua Moitra in the 'cash for query' case.

It asked the CBI to probe the allegations under under Section 20(3)(a) and submit a report within six months. The CBI has also been asked to file periodical reports regarding the status of the investigation every month.

"After careful evaluation and consideration of the entire material on record, there remains no doubt regarding the fact that the allegations leveled against the Respondent Public Servant (RPS), most of which are supported by cogent evidence, are extremely serious in nature, especially in view of the position held by her. Therefore, in our considered opinion, a deeper probe is required to establish the truth," Lokpal said in its order.

"We direct the CBI, under Section 20(3)(a) to investigate all aspects of the allegations made in the complaint, and submit a copy of the Investigation Report within a period of six months from the date of receipt of this order. The CBI shall also file periodical reports regarding the status of the investigation, every month," the anti-corruption ombudsman added.

The CBI had earlier conducted a preliminary inquiry into the allegations against Moitra on the reference from the Lokpal. Moitra was expelled from Lok Sabha in December last year after the House adopted the report of its ethics committee that held her guilty of allegations against her.

The former MP has denied any wrongdoing and claimed she was being targeted as she raised questions about the deals of the Adani Group. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had made a complaint against her to Lok Sabha Speaker alleging that she accepted "cash and gifts" from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to "ask questions in Parliament".

Dubey welcomed the Lokpal order. "Satyamev Jayate. Today, considering my complaint as true, the Lokpal ordered the CBI to investigate against Mahua Moitra...," Nishikant Dubey posted on X. Earlier this month, Delhi HC dismissed Mahua Moitra's plea seeking to restrain Nishikant Dubey, Jai Dehadrai from making allegations in the cash-for-query case.