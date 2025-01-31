ETV Bharat / bharat

Lokayukta Sleuths Raid Seven Officers In Disproportionate Assets Case

The raids were against two officers each in Bengaluru and Belagavi, and one each in Chitradurga, Raichur, and Bagalkote.

Representational Image
By PTI

Published : Jan 31, 2025, 10:34 AM IST

Bengaluru: The Lokayukta sleuths on Friday raided seven officers and carried out searches at multiple locations in connection with the disproportionate assets case. According to a senior Lokayukta police officer, the raids were against two officers each in Bengaluru and Belagavi, and one each in Chitradurga, Raichur, and Bagalkote.

The officers include Sanjay Manded, First Division Assistant at the Sub-Registrar office in Belagavi South, Shashidhar, Manager in the District Backward Class department in Chitradurga, Shivalingaiah Hiremath, Panchayat Development Officer in Holageri Grama Panchayat in Bagalkote.

The other officers are Madhav Rao, Assistant Executive Engineer in the Hebbal Engineering Department of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, T K Ramesh, Deputy Secretary in the Rural Development and Panchyatraj Department, Narasinga Rao Gujjar, Assistant Accounts Officer, Raichur District Panchayat and Sanjay Annappa Durgannavar, Supervisor, Animal Husbandry Department.

The raids started early in the morning simultaneously and would continue till the evening, Lokayukta sources said.

