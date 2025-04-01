ETV Bharat / bharat

Lok Sabha To Take Up Waqf Bill On Wednesday; BJP, Major Allies Issue Whips For Support

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha will take up the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill for discussion and passage on Wednesday, setting the stage for a showdown between a government determined to push it through and an opposition united in condemning the proposed law as unconstitutional.

The bill is likely to come before the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, with the two Houses allocated eight hours each for debating the proposed law.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Janata Dal (United), Shiv Sena and LJP (Ram Vilas) -- the four biggest constituents of the NDA after the BJP -- issued whips to their MPs asking them to support the government stand.

The political heat is unlikely to have any bearing on the final outcome as the numbers heavily favour the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Lok Sabha. The NDA has 293 MPs in the Lower House with a current strength of 542, and the BJP has often been successful in pulling the support of independent members and parties.

Though BJP allies like the TDP, JD(U) and Chirag Paswan-led LJP (Ram Vilas) had expressed reservations over some aspects of the bill, they have become more agreeable after the parliamentary committee adopted a few of their suggestions, official sources have said.

The opposition INDIA bloc also presented a united face on Wednesday as its parties discussed their joint strategy to oppose the bill at a meeting in the Parliament House.

"All the Opposition parties are united and shall work together on the floor of the Parliament to defeat the unconstitutional and divisive agenda of the Modi Govt on the Waqf Amendment Bill," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said in a post on X.

Minorities and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju told reporters that the Lok Sabha's business advisory committee (BAC), which includes leaders from all major parties, chaired by Speaker Om Birla agreed on an eight-hour debate, which could be extended after taking the sense of the House.

Sources said senior BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah, are likely to participate in the discussion on the bill in Parliament.

The early signs of a likely raucous debate between the treasury and opposition benches over the bill were visible during the BAC meeting as the Congress and several other opposition INDIA bloc members walked out in protest, accusing the government of stifling their voice.

Congress' deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi alleged that their voices were being ignored and said the opposition parties wanted more time to debate and the House to take up more issues, including the situation in Manipur and the row over electors' photo identity card.

Rijiju said several parties wanted four to six hours of debate, while those from the opposition demanded 12 hours. He noted that the allotted period of eight hours can be extended if the House feels so on Wednesday.

The Rajya Sabha BAC met later where it was decided to have a discussion on the bill on Thursday, by when the Lower House is expected to deliver its verdict.

AIMIM member Asaduddin Owaisi, a sharp critic of the bill, told reporters that he will put forth his view during the debate to show how "unconstitutional" it is. This bill is aimed at curbing the religious freedom of Muslims, he alleged, adding that people will teach BJP's allies like TDP and JD(U) a lesson.

The BJP and the Congress are among the parties that have issued whips to their MPs, asking them to ensure their presence in the House and support their party's official stand.