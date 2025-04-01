ETV Bharat / bharat

Lok Sabha To Take Up Waqf Amendment Bill For Consideration, Passage On Wednesday: Sources

Muslims leave after an Eid al-Fitr prayer marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid in New Delhi, India, Monday, March 31, 2025. ( AP )

New Delhi: The Waqf Biill, which was amended after the report of a joint parliamentary panel and approved by the union cabinet, will be taken up for consideration and passage on Wednesday in the Lok Sabha, sources said.

After eight hours of proposed discussion, Minorities Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju will respond to the debate and seek the approval of the House for its passage, the sources said on Tuesday.

The issue came for discussion at the meeting of the business advisory committee (BAC) chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, the sources said.

While introducing the bill last year, the government had proposed referring it to a joint committee of the two Houses.

After the report was submitted by the panel, the Union Cabinet had approved certain changes to the original bill based on the committee's recommendation.