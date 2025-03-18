Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Inaugurates Two-Day Orientation Programme For Delhi MLAs

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday inaugurated a two-day orientation programme for Delhi MLAs at the state Assembly in New Delhi.

Birla was greeted by Speaker Vijender Gupta, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Leader of Opposition Atishi, Deputy Speaker of the Assembly Mohan Bisht, Union Minister Harsh Malhotra and other MPs.

The two-day event, in which the lawmakers will be imparted training on legislative business and procedures, will conclude on March 19. The Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) will conduct the training sessions, which will offer insights into parliamentary rules and legislative practices.

"The people of Delhi have given a huge responsibility and duty to all the elected members. The building in which we are sitting has been a witness to the struggle for Independence. It has been a house of expression of the great ideas of our freedom fighters. It was from this building that we started the democratic process with the struggle for independence. There are diversities of all the states inside Delhi, as it is called mini India. Therefore, it becomes a huge responsibility for us to fulfil their expectations and aspirations," Birla said.

"The proceedings of the Delhi Assembly are to strengthen the democratic traditions through discussions and dialogues. So that a new message can be sent to the rest of the country. There are big expectations and aspirations from the new government. When the aspirations are high, we also have to work from this perspective. How can we fulfil this responsibility? For that, there will be brainstorming on various topics for two days, so that we can also find a way to solve all those challenges faced by the public. Our effort should be to know the rules and procedures of the assembly. The more we know the rules and procedures, the better we will be able to utilise the House to address people's issues," he added.

Atishi congratulated all MLAs and said the people of Delhi have reposed their trust in 70 people by sending them to the house as their representatives. "Sitting in this House is not just a matter of dignity and pride, but is delivering a huge responsibility. When the British permitted adult franchise to the people of India, the process of the right to vote started for the first time. Stalwarts like Lala Lajpat Rai, Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya, Motilal Nehru and Vitthal Bhai Patel were sitting members of this House who raised their voices for India's independence. 150 years have passed, but whatever was remembered in this House today is written in the history books and we all remember it. Whatever we say in this House, whatever we express on behalf of the public, people will read and see it not just today but for hundreds of years," she said.

Under the guidance of Birla, PRIDE organises training sessions for MPs, legislative staff and other stakeholders.

The two-day programme will have expert-led lectures, panel discussions and interactive sessions focused on good governance, policy-making and legislative frameworks, an official statement.

The event will conclude with an address by Legislative Affairs Minister Pravesh Verma, followed by closing remarks by Vijender Gupta, it added. The 70-member Delhi Assembly comprises 48 BJP MLAs and 22 from AAP.