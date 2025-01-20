ETV Bharat / bharat

LS Speaker Birla Releases New Edition Of Book On Parliamentary Practices, Procedures

The new edition of "Practice and Procedure of Parliament", authored by MN Kaul and SL Shakder, is edited by LS Secretary General, Utpal Kumar Singh.

LS Speaker Birla Releases New Edition Of Book On Parliamentary Practices, Procedures
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 20, 2025, 6:33 PM IST

Patna: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday released an updated version of a book detailing the practices and procedures of Parliament.

The new edition of "Practice and Procedure of Parliament" -- authored by MN Kaul and SL Shakder -- has been edited by Utpal Kumar Singh, the Lok Sabha secretary general.

The speaker released the eighth edition of the English version and the fifth edition of the Hindi version of the book that is referred to by members and presiding officers in the day-to-day conduct of the House.

It serves as a crucial resource for understanding the functioning and operations of the Indian Parliament, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a statement.

The book covers a wide range of parliamentary practices, rules and conventions, providing valuable insights into the legislative process and the role of elected representatives.

Patna: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday released an updated version of a book detailing the practices and procedures of Parliament.

The new edition of "Practice and Procedure of Parliament" -- authored by MN Kaul and SL Shakder -- has been edited by Utpal Kumar Singh, the Lok Sabha secretary general.

The speaker released the eighth edition of the English version and the fifth edition of the Hindi version of the book that is referred to by members and presiding officers in the day-to-day conduct of the House.

It serves as a crucial resource for understanding the functioning and operations of the Indian Parliament, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a statement.

The book covers a wide range of parliamentary practices, rules and conventions, providing valuable insights into the legislative process and the role of elected representatives.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BIRLA RELEASES PARLIAMENTARY BOOKNEW PARLIAMENTARY PRACTICES BOOK

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.