LS Speaker Birla Releases New Edition Of Book On Parliamentary Practices, Procedures

Patna: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday released an updated version of a book detailing the practices and procedures of Parliament.

The new edition of "Practice and Procedure of Parliament" -- authored by MN Kaul and SL Shakder -- has been edited by Utpal Kumar Singh, the Lok Sabha secretary general.

The speaker released the eighth edition of the English version and the fifth edition of the Hindi version of the book that is referred to by members and presiding officers in the day-to-day conduct of the House.