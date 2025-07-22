ETV Bharat / bharat

Lok Sabha Proceedings Adjourned Till 12 Noon Amid Opposition Protests

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan appealed to the opposition members to go back to their seats so that the House can take up questions.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 22, 2025 at 11:57 AM IST

New Delhi: Lok Sabha proceedings were disrupted for the second consecutive day on Tuesday due to noisy protests by opposition parties demanding a discussion on Operation Sindoor, leading to the House being adjourned till 12 noon.

When the House met at 11 am, opposition MPs, including Congress, were on their feet, raising slogans and showing placards with their demand for discussion on Operation Sindoor, under which Indian armed forces carried out strikes on Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan appealed to the opposition members to go back to their seats so that the House can take up questions related to farmers during the designated time of Question Hour.

"This day belongs to the farmers. Please allow the House to function so that we can discuss the issues related to poor, farmers and the village," he said.

Speaker Om Birla intervened and told the opposition MPs that sloganeering and showing placards are not allowed inside the House.

"You don't want the House to run. You don't want discussion on farmers issues. I can't allow sloganeering. You can't bring placards inside the House," he said.

As the opposition members continued the protests, Birla adjourned the House till 12 noon.

The House could not function on the first day of the Monsoon session on Monday due to repeated adjournments following opposition protests over the demand of discussion on Operation Sindoor.

Under Operation Sindoor, armed forces attacked Pakistani terror sites and defence installations for three days beginning May 7 following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 in which 26 people were killed

