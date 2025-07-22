ETV Bharat / bharat

Lok Sabha Proceedings Adjourned Till 12 Noon Amid Opposition Protests

New Delhi: Lok Sabha proceedings were disrupted for the second consecutive day on Tuesday due to noisy protests by opposition parties demanding a discussion on Operation Sindoor, leading to the House being adjourned till 12 noon.

When the House met at 11 am, opposition MPs, including Congress, were on their feet, raising slogans and showing placards with their demand for discussion on Operation Sindoor, under which Indian armed forces carried out strikes on Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan appealed to the opposition members to go back to their seats so that the House can take up questions related to farmers during the designated time of Question Hour.

"This day belongs to the farmers. Please allow the House to function so that we can discuss the issues related to poor, farmers and the village," he said.

Speaker Om Birla intervened and told the opposition MPs that sloganeering and showing placards are not allowed inside the House.