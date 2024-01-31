Lok Sabha privilege panel wants Speaker to revoke suspension of 3 MPs

New Delhi: A Parliamentary committee of Privilege on Wednesday appealed to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to consider an appeal to revoke the suspension of three Lok Sabha MPs after they tendered an apology before the committee for their misconduct.

Chaired by BJP MP Sunil Kumar Singh, the Committee of Privilege in Lok Sabha submitted its seventh report stating that the MPs including Dr K Jayakumar Abdul Khaleque and Vijayakumar alias Vijay Vasanth have expressed regrets and are guilty of 'Breach of Privilege' and 'Contempt of the House'.

"It is the tradition of the House that regrets sincerely expressed by members/persons guilty of 'Breach of Privilege' and 'Contempt of the House' are accepted by the House and the House normally decides in such cases by taking no further punitive action in such matters. The committee is of the view that the suspension suffered by Dr K Jayakumar, Abdul Khaleque and Vijaykymar so far, be taken as sufficient punishment and the House may consider discontinuance and revoking the suspension of Dr K Jayakumar, Abdul Khaleque and Vijaykymar, Members of Parliament at the earliest," the committee said in its report.

In its recommendations, the committee observed that deliberate attempt on the part of Dr K Jayakumar, Abdul Khaleque and Vijaykymar by way of creating grave disorder in the House including shouting slogans, displaying placards and advancing towards the 'podium' of the House during the debate on 'Post Office Bill 2023' is a clear case of 'Contempt of the House.'

During his evidence before the committee on January 12, Dr K Jayakumar regretted creating grave disorder in the House during the debate on December 18. He said, "I was MLA in the Assembly for 10 years. My conduct and behaviour were extremely good. I am sorry that this incident led to that situation and I am sorry for that.."

He continued, "Sir, I am a first-timer...I regret for what I have done." Similarly, Congress MP Abdul Khaleque said, "Sir, as an MP, I am a first-timer. I regret."

Quoting Rules 349 and 374 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha, the committee said that a member shall not interrupt any member while speaking by disorderly expression or noises or in any other disorderly manner.