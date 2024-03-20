Lok Sabha polls: World's Highest Polling Station At Tashigang in Himachal Pradesh

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh): The Tashigang polling booth which is the highest polling booth in the world is located in Himachal Pradesh. It is situated at an altitude of over 15,256 feet above sea level.

Voting will be held for the third time at the Tashigang polling booth. It is understood that after the construction of a polling station at Tashigang for the first time, Lok Sabha polls were held for the first time in 2019. "Lok Sabha by-elections were held at Tashigang polling booth in 2021. Now for the third time in the year 2024, Lok Sabha polls will be held in this polling station," officials said.

This year, it has been made a model polling station by the Election Commission of India and 52 voters will exercise their franchise. Of the total 52 voters, 30 are men and 22 are women.

This polling station is 35 kilometers away from Kaza sub-division and is located just 200 meters from the road. However, currently there is more than one foot of snow here and hence the Election Commission has scheduled the voting here on June 1.

Before Tashigang, villagers had to go to Hikkim village, which is situated at an altitude of 14,567 feet, to vote. Before Tashigang, it was the highest polling booth in India.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were 45 voters, 27 male and 18 female. When by-elections were held in Mandi parliamentary constituency in the 2021, there were 49 voters - 29 men and 20 women. In both the polls, there was 100 per cent voting.

Apart from this, there were 52 voters, who exercised their franchise, in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls. The administration busy in election preparations.

Kaza SDM Harsh Negi said that all the polling centers will be established in Spiti sub-division. "All facilities will be made available to the voters. Special work will be done to ensure 100 per cent voting in Tashigang village," added Negi.