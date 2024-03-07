Lok Sabha polls: Dr Sowmya Anbumani could contest as PMK candidate from Cuddalore

Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu): Dr. Sowmya Anbumani, wife of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) leader Anbumani Ramadas, in all certainty will contest from the Cuddalore Lok Sabha constituency for the upcoming general elections. It is also likely that Dr. Senthilkumar could contest from Dharmapuri, AK Murthy from Arani, and Dr.Thilagabama in Virudhunagar as the candidate list of PMK)is ready for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

While all the political parties have started working in full swing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, there are reports that the PMK is going to get a place in the AIADMK-led coalition in Tamil Nadu. While parties including DMDK, Puthiya Tamizhagam, Puratchi Bharatham, and All India Forward Bloc have already confirmed their alliance led by AIADMK, AIADMK's behind-the-scenes talks with PMK are going on and it is understood that the decision will be reached in a few days.

At this stage, the party has prepared a list of candidates to contest on behalf of PMK and while it is engaged in negotiations regarding seven Lok Sabha and one Rajya Sabha constituencies, PMK is trying to get Lok Sabha constituencies including Cuddalore, Villupuram, Dharmapuri Virudhunagar, Arani, Arakkonam, and Sriperumbudur.

Meanwhile, sources said that Dr. Sowmya Anbumani, wife of PMK leader Anbumani Ramadas, could be contesting from the Cuddalore Lok Sabha constituency. For the past few months, the PMK has been holding various programs in Cuddalore and since the protest against the NLC administration last year in July, the PMK has been holding various events in the Cuddalore district.

Also, since there is a large number of Vanniyar community votes in the Cuddalore Lok Sabha constituency and the party structure is strong there, the party believes that Dr. Sowmya Anbumani can easily win by contesting there.

So while it is almost certain that Dr.Sowmya Anbumani will contest in the Cuddalore parliamentary seat, there are also reports that the PMK district functionaries have started the preliminary work for this.