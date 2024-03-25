Lok Sabha Polls: Delhi Police Releases Complaint Number to Keep Tab on Model Code Violators

New Delhi: To prevent election related crimes during the Lok Sabha polls, Delhi Police issued a complaint number (112) to deal with violation of model code of conduct or poll-related crime.

Taking to X, earlier known as twitter, Delhi Police wrote, "Important information. Information for the general public regarding the complaint mechanism for election related crimes. Any violation/crime related to the election process can be reported on number 112 or given numbers/emails."



As per section 171 B of Indian Penal Code, any person giving or accepting any gratification in cash or kind during election process, with a view to inducting any person to exercise his/her electoral rights is punishable with imprisonment up to one year or with fine or with both, Office of the Chief Electoral officer, Delhi said in public information.



It further informed, as per section 171C of Indian Penal Code, anyone, who threatens any candidate or elector, or any other person, with injury of any kind; is punishable with imprisonment up to one year or with fine or both, office of the CEO in Delhi said.

Recently, Delhi Police appointed a Nodal Officer for Social Media Monitoring and Cybercrime to deal with objectionable messages. Individuals who encounter such objectionable messages are encouraged to promptly report to the nodal officer for the purpose by forwarding objectionable messages or via email providing relevant details such as phone number and URL from which the msg or content were received, police earlier said.



Notably, the poll panel has taken several precautionary measures recently including setting up flying squads and round the clock toll free number for complaint monitoring cells, public information said.