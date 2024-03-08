Lok Sabha Polls: Congress Finalises Seats for 5 States, One UT; Formal Announcement Soon

New Delhi: The Congress, which is keeping its eyes fixed on March 11 CEC meeting, said seats for five states and one Union Territory have been finalised.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said seats from Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Delhi and Lakshadweep. “We had the first central election committee regarding the parliament candidates. We finalised seats from Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Delhi and Lakshadweep...The procedure is going on, formal announcement will be made very soon," Venugopal, who attended the first CEC meet which finalised seats, said.

Meanwhile, the party's second Election Committee meeting to be held on March 11 in Delhi will feature a threadbare discussion on picking candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. On Thursday, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge brainstormed at the party headquarters for a Central Election Committee meeting to discuss candidates for the Lok Sabha polls. The meeting finalised seats close to midnight, sources said.

When asked if he will be contesting in the Lok Sabha elections, Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said that the spokesperson will speak. Congress leader Sachin Pilot said, "It was a good discussion. Discussion was held on all the seats. As soon as CEC decides, you will be told. Whatever decision is taken AICC will brief."

After the meeting, Congress leader Deepak Babaria said that the discussion was held and it was CEC's opinion that a discussion should be held on March 11." On the Congress CEC meetings, the party's General Secretary (Communications), Jairam Ramesh said, "CEC will discuss all seats. Final decisions will be taken wherever possible. CEC is the highest body that deliberates on and finalises candidates." On seat sharing, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said that you will get good news by tomorrow. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is the chairperson of the committee and its members include former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.