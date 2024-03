Lok Sabha Polls: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Praniti Shinde in 3rd List of Congress

Hyderabad: Congress on Thursday released the third list of 57 candidates for Lok Sabha polls. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has been fielded from his Beharampur Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's son-in-law Radhakrishna fielded from Gulbarga (SC) Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka.

Praniti Shinde, daughter of senior Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde will contest from the Solapur constituency in Maharashtra while Ravindra Dhangekar has been fielded from Pune in Maharashtra.

Congress has given the ticket to Shahu Shahaji Chhatrapati from Kolhapur in Maharashtra while Vasantrao Chavan has been fielded from Nanded.

Congress candidate from Amravati (SC) is Balwant Wankhede. It has fielded Adv. Gowaal Padavui from Nandurbar (ST).

The grand old party has given a ticket to Danam Nagender from Secunderabad in Telangana while it has fielded Sunitha Mahender Reddy from Malkajgiri in Telangana.

Among the other candidates declared by the Mallikarjun Kharge-led party are - Sunil Sharma (Jaipur), Sangeeta Beniwal (Pali), Umeda Ram Beniwal (Barmer), Urmila Jain Bhaya (Jhalawar-Baran), and Kuldeep Indora (Ganganagar SC).

The Congress has also announced both the candidates in Arunachal Pradesh with Nabam Tuki contesting from Arunachal West and Bosiram Siram in the fray from Arunachal East.

Congress also announced 11 candidates for Gujarat with Nilesh Kumbani given a ticket from Surat. The Congress has fielded Ve Vaithilingam from Puducherry.