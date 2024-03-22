Lok Sabha Polls: BJP Releases Fourth List; Raadhika Sarathkumar in Fray

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released the fourth list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls. The J P Nadda led party has announced the candidature of Raadhika Sarathkumar from Virudhnagar.

The saffron party has given a ticket to Pon V Balaganapathy from Tiruvallur (SC). R C Paul Kanagaraj has been fielded from Chennai North while A Ashwathaman will be the BJP's candidate from Tiruvannamalai. Dr K P Ramalingam has been given a ticket from Namakkal by the BJP, while A P Muruganandam has been fielded from Tiruppur.

There are total 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and the BJP has inked a pact with PMK. BJP has fielded K Vasantharajan from Pollachi and V V Senthilnathan from Karur.

P Karthiyayini will contest the Lok Sabha polls from Chidambaram (SC) while SGM Ramesh will be the party's candidate from Nagapattinam (SC) constituency.

M Muruganandam has been fielded from Thajavur while Dr Devanathan Yadav will contest the polls from Sivaganga. Prof Raama Sreenivasan will be BJP's candidate from Madurai while B John Pandian will be in the fray from Tenkasi (SC).

The BJP has also fielded A Namassivayam from Puducherry. The saffron party had already announced the candidature of former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan from Chennai South and Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai from Coimbatore.