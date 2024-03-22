Lok Sabha Polls: BJP Releases Fourth List; Raadhika Sarathkumar in Fray

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Updated : 3 hours ago

BJP releases fourth list for Lok Sabha polls

BJP has declared its fourth list for the Lok Sabha polls. The party has announced candidates for 14 more seats in Tamil Nadu and a lone seat in Puducherry.

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released the fourth list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls. The J P Nadda led party has announced the candidature of Raadhika Sarathkumar from Virudhnagar.

The saffron party has given a ticket to Pon V Balaganapathy from Tiruvallur (SC). R C Paul Kanagaraj has been fielded from Chennai North while A Ashwathaman will be the BJP's candidate from Tiruvannamalai. Dr K P Ramalingam has been given a ticket from Namakkal by the BJP, while A P Muruganandam has been fielded from Tiruppur.

There are total 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and the BJP has inked a pact with PMK. BJP has fielded K Vasantharajan from Pollachi and V V Senthilnathan from Karur.

P Karthiyayini will contest the Lok Sabha polls from Chidambaram (SC) while SGM Ramesh will be the party's candidate from Nagapattinam (SC) constituency.

M Muruganandam has been fielded from Thajavur while Dr Devanathan Yadav will contest the polls from Sivaganga. Prof Raama Sreenivasan will be BJP's candidate from Madurai while B John Pandian will be in the fray from Tenkasi (SC).

The BJP has also fielded A Namassivayam from Puducherry. The saffron party had already announced the candidature of former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan from Chennai South and Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai from Coimbatore.

Last Updated :3 hours ago

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | The Science Behind Waves, Storms, Tsunamis and their Prediction: NIOT Scientist Explains

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

Why India is Emerging as a Big Player in Sri Lanka’s Renewable Energy Sector

Explained: What Makes Indians Happy

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.