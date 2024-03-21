Lok Sabha Polls: Ex-Telangana Guv Tamilisai Soundararajan, Annamalai in BJP's 3rd List

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Updated : 3 hours ago

BJP on Thursday announced third list for the Lok Sabha polls

The BJP declared its third list of candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The J P Nadda-led party announced candidates for nine seats in Tamil Nadu.

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday announced the list of nine candidates, who will contest the elections from Tamil Nadu.

The BJP has fielded former Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan from Chennai South. BJP Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai has been fielded from Coimbatore.

The J P Nadda-led party has given a ticket to Vinod P Selvam from Chennai Central, while Dr A C Shanmugam will be the saffron party's candidate from Vellore. BJP which is aiming to come to power at the Centre for the third successive time under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has already announced two lists for the General Elections.

Union Minister of State Dr L Murugan has been fielded from Nilgiris (SC), while Pon Radhakrishnan will be the BJP candidate from Kanniyakumari.

Nainar Nagendran, who is currently an MLA, has been given a ticket by the BJP from Thirunelveli. BJP has fielded T R Paarivendhar from Perambalur and C Narasimhan from Krishnagiri. There are 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu. BJP is in alliance with the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), OPS wing and Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam (AMMK).

Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan had resigned as Telangana Governor and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has campaigned extensively in Tamil Nadu and even held road shows.

