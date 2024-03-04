Lok Sabha Polls: After Pawan Singh's Refusal, Akshara Singh May Be BJP candidate from Asansol

Actress Akshara Singh may be fielded by the BJP from the Asansol constituency the upcoming Lok Sabha polls/

After Pawan Singh opted out as BJP candidate for the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency, actress Akshara Singh could be the saffron party candidate for the seat in West Bengal. ETV Bharat's Brujam Pandey spoke to Akshara's father Vipin Singh. ​

Patna (Bihar): BJP may field actress Akshara Singh from the Asansol Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Recently, the BJP announced singer and actor Pawan Singh as a candidate for the Asansol Lok Sabha seat. However, Pawar later opted out and conveyed the same to BJP chief JP Nadda.

BJP is looking for a fresh for the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency. The name of Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh is coming forward. However, Akshara Singh has joined Jan Suraj founded by Prashant Kishor. Akshara's father Vipin Singh told ETV Bharat his daughter was ready to contest the election.

He, however, said there is no official communication from the BJP. "But if given a chance, she (Akshara) is ready to contest," he added.

"I also have a feeling that Akshara Singh can contest the election. Akshara is not here at the moment, she is in Bageshwar Dham (in Madhya Pradesh). I have not been able to speak to her and will be able to provide additional information once I speak to her," quipped Vipin Singh.

According to Vipin Singh, his family is engaged in social service. "We work for the public. We work for them, dance, sing, and entertain them," he added.

"Akshara often does social service. She provides blankets to the needy in the cold. If she contests the polls, it will be a matter of pride for me," said Vipin Singh.

"You people know my work very well. We are in the entertainment industry. Asansol is home for me. One has to work hard to get the desired results," he stressed. He also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the work done by him cannot be forgotten.

The Asansol constituency is currently represented by Bollywood star Shatrughan Sinha. He had won on a Trinamool Congress ticket in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

32-year-old Akshara Singh is known for her roles in Tabadla, Sarkar Raj and Satya.

