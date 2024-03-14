Lok Sabha Polls: Aam Aadmi Party Announces Eight Candidates for Punjab

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday announced its first list of eight candidates who will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. There are a total of 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab and the Arvind Kejriwal-led party announced eight candidates in Punjab.

The AAP has given a ticket to five Punjab Cabinet ministers. Among them are Gurmeet Singh Khudian (Bhatinda), Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal (Amritsar), Gurmeet Singh Meet Hare (Sangrur), Dr Balbir Singh (Patiala) and Laljit Singh Bhullar (Khadoor Sahib).

Apart from these, the names of Gurpreet Singh GP (Fategarh Sahib), current MP Sushil Rinku (Jalandhar) and actor Karamjit Anmol (Faridkot) have also been announced for the remaining three seats.

Playing a master stroke, AAP has once again fielded Gurmeet Singh Khudiya as a candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from Bathinda. Gurmeet Singh Khudian reached the Legislative Assembly after defeating the late five-time Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal in the 2022 Assembly polls.

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls, Gurmeet Singh Khudian contested against Parkash Singh Badal from the Lambi constituency of Shri Muktsar Sahib. In the past Gurmeet Singh Khudian contested against Parkash Singh Badal on a Congress ticket but lost the poll.

Punjabi film actor Karamjit Anmol has been announced as a candidate from Faridkot. It looks like AAP, which is a part of the INDIA bloc, will field candidates on all 13 seats.